Caitlin Clark will look to cap off her historic run in the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament with the ultimate prize of winning the championship for the University of Iowa. Clark is having a historic run and has broken a number of records during this tournament. She’s the first player in women’s history to record back-to-back 40-point games in the tournament. She also notched the first 40-point triple-double in tournament history. She tied a school record for 3-pointers and led her team to a win over the previously undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clark helped Iowa reach their first Final Four since 1993 and will be looking to help them beat LSU for their first-ever national championship. Throughout the tournament, Clark has been seen rocking her favorite Nike Kobe models and will lace up the clean “Bruce Lee” colorway for the national championship game. The pair, pictured below, features a yellow and black scheme based off of Bruce Lee that fits perfect with the Iowa uniforms. Clark will continue to channel her inner Mamba as she looks to lead Iowa to a win in the biggest game of her career.

Caitlin Clark is sticking with the “Bruce Lee” Kobe 5s for the #MarchMadness Women’s National Championship game. Iowa vs LSU tips now on ABC — lock in. pic.twitter.com/oQUZ8VAplX — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 2, 2023

Caitlin Clark has done a tremendous job a bringing women’s college basketball to the forefront, making this one of the most-watched women’s tournaments of all time. Her spectacular performances have drawn the eyes of a nationwide audience as the country cheers here and the Hawkeyes on in their championship journey.

Tune in on ABC as the Hawkeyes take on the LSU Tigers for the national championship.