The 2023 March Madness brackets were officially released during Selection Sunday.

Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Nevada were the last four to enter the tournament. Oklahoma State, Rutgers, the University of North Carolina and Clemson were the first four out.

Fans and analysts reacted to the selections once the brackets were officially released.

Wisconsin — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 12, 2023

OOFF! #Rutgers … snubbed! (joining Clemson, UNC and Oklahoma St. as #FirstFour out … good company 🤷🏻‍♀️… I guess.) — Tina Cervasio (@TinaCervasio) March 12, 2023

NEVADA got in over Oklahoma St??? I don’t see that at all LMFAO — Aubie (@AubieAnderson) March 12, 2023

Oklahoma St and Rutgers both should have gotten in — Jacob (@jcub123) March 12, 2023

Oklahoma State did not make the cut for March Madness after falling to an 18-15 overall record and an 8-10 record against conference opponents. Though they took two wins against conference rivals in early March, one in the Big 12 championship tournament, they could not recover from a five-game losing streak in late February.

Arizona State hit a half-court buzzer-beating shot to upset an in-state rival in then-No. 7Arizona in late February. The Sun Devils took an 89-88 victory after senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. threw up a desperate half-court shot and sunk it in front of a sellout home crowd.

“I still don’t know how to feel,” Cambridge said after hitting the shot, via Arizona Republic ASU Sports Reporter Michelle Gardner. “That was the craziest experience, the best play I’ve ever been a part of. It literally hasn’t even set in yet.”

North Carolina became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss March Madness since 1975. North Carolina State did not make the tournament under head coach Norm Sloan in what would begin a streak of missing March Madness until the 1979-80 season, according to 247Sports staff writer Will Backus.

The Tar Heels lost in quadruple overtime vs. the then-No. 18 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide back in November. They fell in a 103-101 loss even after junior guard Caleb Love dropped 34 points and senior forward Armando Bacot earned a 20-point and 10-rebound double-double.

Despite putting up a heroic effort in a 62-50 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten tournament, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights ultimately could not recover from a loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference tournament and a February losing streak of their own.