The Princeton Tigers men’s and women’s NCAA basketball programs made March Madness history in the Round of 64.

For the first time ever, both the men’s and women’s teams won in the Round of 64, becoming the first Ivy League school to win a game in each tourney in the same season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The men’s program completed a massive upset on Thursday night, defeating the No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 in the Round of 64 as the No. 15 seed. Tosan Evbuomwan led the way for Princeton with 15 points, adding seven rebounds and four assists in the incredible win.

The Princeton Tigers men’s team will now play the No. 7 seed Missouri on Saturday in the Round of 32 inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The Tigers ended Ivy League play with a 10-4 record, and shared the regular season title with Yale. It marked the 29th Ivy title for Princeton, and the second-straight as the Tigers also won the regular season championship in 2021-22, according to Goprincetontigers.com.

The women’s team also won in thrilling fashion, this time on Friday, with Grace Stone nailing a late three-pointer to help No. 10 seed Princeton defeat No. 7 seed NC State 64-63 at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Big upset in SLC. Down by 2 with 11.0 seconds to play ⁦@PrincetonWBB⁩ Grace Stone drains a 3.

10 beats 7 seed NC State pic.twitter.com/nccQSzangW — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 18, 2023

The win sends the Tigers into Sunday’s second round against the host team, second-seeded Utah. It’s the second straight year that Princeton has won in the first round of the NCAA tournament and third overall.

The Princeton women’s program are the first Ivy team to win NCAA Tournament games in back to back years since the Harvard men’s squad did it in 2013 and 2014, per Goprincetontigers.com.

It’s been a remarkable start to March Madness for the Princeton Tigers on both the men’s and women’s side, who will look to keep the good times rolling against Missouri and Utah, respectively, in the Round of 32.