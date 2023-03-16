Dust those shredders off and plug them in because millions of March Madness brackets just got busted. No. 15 seed Princeton basketball rocked living rooms everywhere after upsetting No. 2 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.

The Tigers held a razor-thin lead at half time and surged in the final moments to earn the victory, 59-55, over Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats. The signs for the stunner were right on the sidelines in the form of head coach Mitch Henderson, who was captain of the last Princeton team to win an NCAA Tournament game back in 1998.

Understandably, Twitter went berserk with countless people who made wagers and had the Pac-12 champions going on a deep run being left in shambles. There were likely many, like Jay Philips of 107.5 The Game in South Carolina, who had Arizona cutting down the nets in Houston at the Final Four.

Is this where you post your 50K bet on Princeton ML? — nottheqb (@nottheqb) March 16, 2023

Princeton really just busted everyone’s bracket .. cause how ?? — Mello Styles (@MelloStylesTV) March 16, 2023

Damn Princeton ! — Kutz (@kolb_kutz) March 16, 2023

Princeton basketball withstood the vaunted Wildcats frontcourt duo of Azuolas Tubelis (22 points) and Oumar Ballo (13 pts, 12 rebounds) and now gets to enjoy the most monumental feat in recent program history. The famed Princeton offense lives in the annals of basketball lore, but the Tigers leaned on their defense with only senior Tosan Evbuomwan scoring double figures for the team with 15.

They will try to extend this already magical run in their Round of 32 matchup with Missouri on Saturday. Henderson’s 1997-98 Tigers were the No. 5 seed, but did not make it to the second week. If this group could overcome one of the most physical and imposing teams in the country, there is no reason why that result cannot be topped this year.

If anything, Princeton’s upset win might be just an appetizer of what could truly be a wide open and unpredictable NCAA Tournament.