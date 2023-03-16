Another huge upset during the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 15th-seeded Princeton used a late-game rally to eliminate 2nd-seeded Arizona. The Tigers scored the final 9 points of the game to take down the Wildcats 59-55.

15 seeds have won at least 1 NCAA Tournament game each of the last 3 years: *2021: Oral Roberts reached the Sweet 16

*2022: Saint Peter's reached the Elite 8

*2023: Princeton beats Arizona This is the first time a 15 seed has won in 3 straight tournaments. pic.twitter.com/PiYcne7Sb7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2023

If the idea of a No. 15 seed taking down the No. 2 seed sounds familiar, that’s because it is. This is the third straight year that a 15th seed has taken down their rival. Oral Roberts accomplished the feat in 2021 while Saint Peter’s did the same in 2022.

Oral Roberts made it to the Sweet 16 two years ago, while St. Peter’s advanced to the Elite Eight last year. Princeton will try to follow in those footsteps Saturday when they play 7th seeded Missouri.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Tigers were led by Tosan Evbuomwan, who scored 15 points in the victory. Princeton secured its first victory in the NCAA tournament since a legendary upset in 1998 against UNLV. Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers in their defeat of the Running Rebels 25 years ago.

Princeton relied on its aggressive defense to keep the score down and stay within reach of Arizona. The Pac-12 representative struggled with its shooting throughout the game. The Wildcats shot 42.1 percent from the field, and the 3-point shooting was an abominable 18.1 percent. Arizona also could not get to the line, making just 4 of 7 free throw attempts.

Azuolas Tubelis was the high scorer for Arizona, scoring 21 points, and he had 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Princeton had similar shooting difficulties, making 40.6 percent of its shots from the field, and just 16.0 percent from beyond the arc.