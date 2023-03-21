A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A new dawn is upon the Georgetown Hoyas basketball program with the arrival of a new head coach in Ed Cooley. Georgetown basketball also appears to be getting a new talent on the court, with TCU Horned Frogs big man Eddie Lampkin reportedly transferring to Georgetown, per Aidan Alperstein of The Daily Wildcat.

“TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin will join new HC Ed Cooley at Georgetown. Already a portal splash for Cooley in his first few hours with the program. Expect more to come for the Hoyas,” Alperstein tweeted.

The news of Lampkin’s transfer to Georgetown comes shortly after the Horned Frogs were bounced off the 2022 NCAA tournament following an 84-81 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday. Eddie Lampkin’s stint with the Horned Frogs was tumultuous and starting over with the Hoyas will give him a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of college basketball fans. The 6-11 center did not join the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 tournament and in the NCAA tournament.

In three years with TCU, Lampkin averaged just 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while appearing in a total of 67 contests, including 51 starts. In the 2022-23 college basketball season, Eddie Lampkin averaged only 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per outing.

Georgetown hasn’t been to the Big Dance since 2021 and has also lost a total of 50 games in that two-year span. That poor performance on the court prompted the program to part ways with head coach Patrick Ewing after a 7-25 2022-23 campaign. In six seasons as head coach of Georgetown, Ewing went just 75-109 with a lone appearance in the NCAA tournament.