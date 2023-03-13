A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

TCU Basketball big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. is soon going to be out of the Fort Worth campus after making a decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, (h/t Jason Jordan).

“TCU forward Eddie Lampkin has officially entered the transfer portal. 6-11 sophomore averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game this season.”

It’s uncertain where exactly Lampkin would land after a tumultuous stint with TCU basketball, but it’s likely going to be with a program that doesn’t usually command much attention. It’s quite a gamble to give Lampkin a roster, given the drama he’s been part of with the Horned Frogs. He recently decided against being with the team for the Big 12 tournament and also shared screenshots of messages between TCU basketball head coach Jamie Dixon and Lampkin’s mother, Vanessa, which alleged the team of abuse.

By going public with those messages, Eddie Lampkin had all but sealed his fate with TCU basketball, which is in the middle of its preparation for the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament as a No. 6 seed after going 9-9 in Big 12 play.

In three years with TCU basketball, Lampkin has averaged just 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, numbers that become even more disappointing to look at when considering his size. He has shown some flashes of brilliance this season such as his 17-point performance in 20 minutes of action against the Kansas State Wildcats last January and a double-double gem of 16 points and 12 rebounds versus the Providence Friars back in November, but he will now have to find another school where he can contribute.