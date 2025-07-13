The Cincinnati Reds got a lucky break with the end of their first half. They are in the middle of a series against the Colorado Rockies before the All-Star break. While the Reds' front office navigates through the trade market, Noelvi Marte delivered Cincinnati a dramatic win. He walked off Victor Vodnik thanks to a fielding error by Orlando Arcia that scored Will Benson.

The walk-off fielder's choice scored the second run of the inning for the Reds. Vodnik failed to record a single out as he let the game slip out of his hands. However, the final run of the game is as much on Arcia's error as it is on his pitching.

The @Reds score 2 in the bottom of the 9th to win it! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/4RY5sC0FwY — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The error is Arcia's third of the season in a career-worst defensive season for the veteran. Benson and the Reds will take a win however they can get it after losing 3-2 on Friday. Marte's teammates ran from the dugout to celebrate with the third-year infielder. It was the first walk-off hit of his major league career.

In a division like the National League Central, every game counts. That's why it is so important that Cincinnati take advantage of Vodnik and Colorado whenever they can. The Reds sit more than five games out of the top spot, but experts believe that their best baseball is in front of them.

If the team can keep getting high-level production from players like Marte, they can make up ground quickly. Cincinnati only sent Andrew Abbott and Elly De La Cruz to the All-Star Game. Despite that, the Reds' roster is full of talent.

Marte's production as the last hitter in Cincinnati's order has keyed the team's turnaround. Their win over the Rockies guaranteed that they will finish the first half of the season over .500. Now, the trick is riding their momentum through the All-Star break and into the second half of the season.