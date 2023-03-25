With the shocking elimination of both Alabama and Houston on Friday in March Madness Sweet 16 play, No. 2 Texas is the highest seed remaining. Texas easily dispatched Xavier in their Sweet 16 matchup and showed why they should have been considered one of the favorites to win the national championship and probably should have been awarded a No. 1 seed by the tournament committee. The team has overcome the early season firing of former head coach Chris Beard and has rallied behind interim head coach Rodney Terry. But they’re hoping that star senior Dylan Disu’s injury won’t keep him out against Miami in the Elite Eight. Disu is listed as day-to-day and his status won’t be determined until game-time as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Texas' Dylan Disu (foot) remains day-to-day & his status for Sunday against Miami will "probably not be determined until pregame warmups", per a school spokesman. Only played two minutes against Xavier. Averaged 23.5 PPG & 10 RPG in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2023

Dylan Disu suffered a foot injury early in the game against Xavier and exited the game. He was unable to return after playing only two minutes. After being a solid contributor throughout the season, Disu has taken his game to another level in the NCAA Tournament. Through the Longhorns first two games of March Madness, Disu has averaged 23.5 points per game and 10.0 rebounds. During the regular season Disu averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 61.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is Disu’s second seasons at Texas. He began his college career at Vanderbilt where he spent his first two seasons of college basketball before transferring to Texas. The Longhorns will need him to advance further in the NCAA Tournament.