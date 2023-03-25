When March Madness rolls around, the teams that are seeded No. 1 in each region are usually considered the top teams in the country. They’re generally considered the teams to have the best odds at winning the national championship but that’s why the games aren’t played on paper. In six of the last seven NCAA Tournaments, a No. 1 seeded team has won the championship. There’s always a first time for everything and this season will be the first that no No. 1 seed will appear in the Elite Eight as per Jeff Goodman of Stadium Sports. That was made possible with the shocking upsets of No. 1 Alabama against San Diego State and No. 1 Houston against Miami.

There has NEVER been an Elite Eight without a No. 1 seed. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2023

Coming into this season’s edition of March Madness, both Houston and Alabama were considered among the favorites to win the national championship. Both teams boasted potential NBA lottery picks in Jarace Walker and Brandon Miller, respectively. Both teams had other potential NBA prospects. But neither team was able to live up to expectations paving the way for a historic Elite Eight. Of all the teams that remain, only Texas is a No. 2 seed. Every other team is No. 3 or lower. The last time a team seeded lower than No. 2 won a national title was No. 7 seed UConn in 2014.

Since the NCAA began seeding teams for the tournament in 1979, only four times has a team seeded lower than No. 4 won the national championship. That was 2014 UConn, No. 6 Kansas in 1988, No. 8 Villanova in 1985 and North Carolina State in 1983.