The Texas Longhorns basketball team has been without one of their key players recently in fifth-year forward Timmy Allen. Allen suffered a recent leg injury and was sidelined for the duration of the Big 12 Tournament. It didn’t appear to be too much of an issue as Texas made it all the way through to the championship game where they obliterated Kansas to claim the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. With March Madness on the horizon now, Texas Basketball received some positive news regarding Allen’s status. He will be ready to go for their opening round game against Colgate this week as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Texas' Timmy Allen (leg) will be available for the Longhorns' first round NCAA Tournament game against Colgate, per a school spokesman. Averages 10.5 PPG and 5.5 RPG. DNP in last week's Big 12 Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2023

Timmy Allen completed his second year at Texas after spending the first three years of his college basketball career with Utah in the Pac-12. Last season Allen averaged 12.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals with shooting splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. This season Allen averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with shooting splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 11.1 percent shooting from three-point range and 69.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was a part of a Longhorns team that lost in the second round of March Madness last season to Purdue.

This season, Texas is looking to advance further in the tournament behind interim head coach Rodney Terry. This team has a legit shot at a national title especially with Allen back in the fold.