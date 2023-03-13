Following a college basketball season full of excitement, we’ve finally made it to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We now know the 68 teams in the dance, and everyone is scrambling to fill out their brackets. That’s what makes March Madness such a thrilling event for all basketball fans.

For everyone filling out their brackets, it’s important to know the key players in the dance. Today, we’re going to go over some of those players, but maybe not the ones people are expecting.

While stars like Purdue’s Zach Edey and Alabama’s Brandon Miller will undoubtedly come up many times during the tournament, almost everyone already knows of them. Instead, we’re going to be highlighting some of the lesser-known stars in the dance. These players may not play for the big-name programs, but they’re just as impactful nonetheless.

Without further ado, let’s get into the list.

3. Steven Ashworth, Utah State

Utah State hasn’t been a March Madness staple, but has made it to the dance fairly consistently. The Aggies have 12 tournament appearances since 2000, but have only won a single game during that time. They’re hopeful they can buck the trend in 2022, and star guard Steven Ashworth is a major reason why.

Ashworth has been a spark for Utah State’s offense this season, leading the team with 16.3 points and 4.5 assists per game. He is also shooting the ball remarkably well from beyond the arc, hitting 44.3% of his three-pointers this season. If Ashworth is on his game, then the Aggies might be able to end their 22-year long tournament win drought this year.

2. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

College basketball fans may remember Max Abmas from Oral Roberts’ magical March Madness run to the Sweet 16 (and nearly to the Elite Eight) a couple years ago. The then-sophomore guard was an absolute monster during that run, scoring at least 25 points in each of the Golden Eagles’ three tournament games. Two years later, he’s still around and ready to make another run.

Abmas has been simply fantastic this year, scoring 22.2 points per game and scoring in double figures in 32 of 34 games. He’s also shooting fairly well, 44.1% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc. This Golden Eagles team is even better statistically than the one from 2021, and they are definitely capable of causing some upsets again. They’ll face a college basketball titan in Duke in the first round, but if Abmas is on, then they’ll be difficult to stop.

1. Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

As a 15 seed and facing off against UCLA, UNC Asheville faces some of the longest odds of any team in March Madness. If the Bulldogs are going to make a run, though, it will be on the back of Drew Pember. The 6-foot-10 forward is in his second year with the Bulldogs after transferring from Tennessee, and has emerged as a true star this season.

Pember leads UNC Asheville in points (21.2), rebounds (9.4) and blocks (2.3) per game. Like Abmas, he has also scored in double figures in all but two games, and while his average is lower, his peaks are even higher. Pember has scored at least 40 points twice this season, including a 48-point performance against Presbyterian on Jan. 25.

A 15 seed upsetting a two seed isn’t all that common, but it has happened in each of the last two years. In many of these upsets, the higher-seeded team underestimates their opponent’s offense and can’t keep up. If UCLA isn’t careful, then Pember and the Bulldogs could pull off another such upset.