Marcus Smart is a combo guard on the Memphis Grizzlies and the newest weapon to be excited about on one of the league's up-and-coming teams. The guard is also a newly married man, so let's learn a bit more about Marcus Smart's wife Maisa Hallum and how these two came together.

It has certainly been a busy offseason for Smart and his wife. Smart had spent his entire career with the Boston Celtics, but on June 22, 2023, he was traded in a package that landed the Celtics Kristaps Porzingis. Smart is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and is set to replace Dillon Brooks as the Grizzlies' new pesky defensive guru. The former first-round pick won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, becoming only the second point guard to ever win the award and the first guard to win it since Gary Payton in 1996.

Defensive Player of the Year is just one of many of Smart's accolades. He is also a three-time All-Defensive First-Team selection, a member of the 2015 All-Rookie Second Team, and a three-time recipient of the NBA Hustle Award. The guard has averages of 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in his career. Smart set a career high in assists per game in 2022 with 6.3. His improved playmaking will be a necessity with new backcourt mate Ja Morant's incoming 25-game suspension.

Smart has played in nine seasons and is a gritty player with a number of accomplishments that any team would want on their squad, but his biggest accomplishment just happened off the court. On Saturday, Sept. 16, Smart married Maisa Hallum. In this article, we will take a closer look at Marcus Smart's wife.

Marcus Smart's wife Maisa Hallum

Maisa Hallum, now Maisa Smart, is a pretty private person. Not much is known about Smart's wife. Most of what is known about Hallum is from a 2020 interview with Blueprint Concepts and their “Women Making Waves” series. It was revealed that she grew up in California.

Hallum is an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She is the founder and creative director of Sousa Swim, a swimwear company. The swimwear company's Instagram page no longer exists, so the status of the company is unknown, but her business partner with Sousa Swim was her sister, Naseme.

Hallum has appeared at numerous events with Smart, and she can often be found sitting courtside for her husband's basketball games.

Marcus Smart, Maisa Hallum's relationship

The start of Smart and Hallum's dating history is unknown, but they have seemingly been together since at least 2017. The pair are very private about their personal lives, but they were photographed together at the Celtics Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala in 2017.

Marcus Smart's Instagram is predominately filled with basketball content, but he did post when the two got engaged. Smart proposed to Hallum on Christmas Day in 2022. He received the help of Hallum's favorite actor, Will Smith, who set up Smart's proposal with a video recording from Antarctica.

Smart and Hallum officially tied the knot on Sept. 16, 2023. Numerous Celtics players and staff members were in attendance. Former teammates Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and others showed up to support Smart. Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla, the organization's president of basketball operations and head coach, were also in attendance.

🍾 WEDDING CRASHERS! 🍾 The #Celtics crashed Marcus Smart’s wedding this weekend! Sneak peek 👀 ☘️ Spot the Boston Celtics elites: Wyc Grousbeck, Brad Stevens, DWhite, Jayson Tatum, & Jaylen Brown. Can’t get enough of these hilariously candid moments 🏀💍 pic.twitter.com/V8MgihjfNv — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) September 18, 2023

The Celtics took numerous funny pictures together. Although Smart has moved on to play in Memphis, the city of Boston and his Celtics connections clearly hold a big part in his heart. The wedding served as a heartwarming reunion for Smart and the team he played with for so long.