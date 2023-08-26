It was not that long ago that Julio Rodriguez was considered to be an undeserving representative of the 2023 American League All-Star team. Fast forward to late-August and he has just achieved incredible franchise history that surpasses the greatest Seattle Mariners player of all-time and one of the best talents baseball has seen in the last 50 years.

Rodriguez blasted a 410-foot home run in Saturday's 15-2 drubbing of the Kansas City Royals. It was the 50th of his young career, making him the fastest Mariner to reach that mark, per the team. That's right, the 22-year-old hit the massive milestone faster than even the great Ken Griffey Jr.

Now, Griffey was only 19 when he debuted, but Rodriguez's feat is still something to behold. He has awakened a sleeping offense, as his scorching-hot August (.409/.455/.634/1.090 batting line) has perfectly coincided with the M's winning 18 of the 23 games they have played in the month. Improbably, Rodriguez is now on pace to exceed his stellar 2022 Rookie of the Year season and Seattle (73-56) has a divisional lead for the first time in 20 years.

The fact that this meteoric rise comes after the front office traded away reliable closer Paul Sewald is even more difficult to comprehend. While the whole team has done their part during this run, its young star has brilliantly led the way. Julio Rodriguez seized the spotlight almost immediately and has embraced it ever since.

He pushed through the struggles and is now bulldozing his way into uncharted territory. A surefire sophomore slump is now shaping up to being another strong entry at the top of what could be an electric career. Rodriguez and the Mariners are taking this city on an unforgettable ride, one that must be thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated.