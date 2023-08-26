How about them Mariners, huh! For the first time in 20 years, the Seattle Mariners are on top of the AL West! Well, sort of: they still share the division lead with the Texas Rangers after their win over the Royals. Still, this is the first time since 2003 that Seattle has had a taste of the division lead. They might be sharing the crown right now, but they'll do everything to take it for themselves.

After the win, star shortstop JP Crawford cited a Mariners legend in his post-game interview, per Shannor Drayer. Crawford quoted Jay Buhner's iconic “postseason” quote, and said that Seattle will be doing the same thing, albeit one game at a time.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“JP Crawford in walkoff interview on the #Mariners in 1st place, “Like Jay Buhner once said, forget the Wild Card, man. We're going for the division but we still have a lot of games to go. We gotta keep the way we are playing now, keep focused and take it one day at a time””

There was a time where the division seemed to be well out of reach for the Mariners. At one point, they were 10 games behind the leaders of the AL West. It felt like the only way to return to the playoffs was through the Wild Card round. Now, Seattle has a real chance of earning a home playoff game for the first time in ages.

It certainly isn't going to be an easy task. The Rangers are still on fire, and you can never count out the Houston Astros. Still, with the form that the Mariners have had recently, they have a real shot in taking the AL West.