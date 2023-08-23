The Seattle Mariners are arguably the hottest team in baseball, and Julio Rodriguez is a massive reason why. The increases in his statistics from August 15 to August 22 will explain why he has been such an impactful player for the Mariners during their current hot streak, via MLB.

Julio Rodríguez on Aug. 15 vs. Aug. 22 (6-game span): BA: .256 ➡️ .278

OBP: .319 ➡️ .336

SLG: .432 ➡️ .462

OPS: .751 ➡️ .798 pic.twitter.com/dFjAdFEQmU — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2023

In the last six games for the Mariners, Julio Rodriguez has seen his batting average jump 22 points, his on base percentage jump 17 points, his slugging jump 30 points, and his on base plus slugging jump a whopping 47 points. These increases are insane, and exemplify how incredible Rodriguez has been recently for Seattle.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Mariners currently sit at 71-55, one game back of the Texas Rangers for first in the AL West and sitting at third in the AL Wild Card standings. Over their last 46 games, the Mariners are 33-13 and are currently amid their second eight-game win streak in the month of August. They are simply the hottest team in baseball and within one of the hottest stretches in the history of the MLB.

The fact that the Mariners are squarely in the race for the AL West crown is incredible given how they looked at points during the first half of the season. At the MLB All-Star Break, the Mariners were sitting at 45-44, which is a stark contrast from the 71-55 record they currently hold.

Stay tuned into the final stretches of the MLB regular season and whether or not the Mariners can stay hot. If they can, they easily could be a favorite for the World Series come the start of the postseason.