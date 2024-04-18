It is afternoon baseball at Wrigley Field as the Miami Marlins faced the Chicago Cubs. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Cubs prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Cubs and Marlins open their four-game weekend series with an evening game on Thursday before the afternoon games the rest of the weekend. The Marlins come into the series at 4-15 on the year, while the Cubs are 11-7 on the young season. In game one of the series, AJ Puk will make the start for the Marlins. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA. Meanwhile, Jameson Taillon makes his season debut for the Cubs in game one.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Marlins-Cubs Odds
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +128
Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -152
Over: 8.5 (-102)
Under: 8.5 (-120)
How to Watch Marlins vs. Cubs
Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 PM PT
TV: BSFL/MARQ
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Marlins games with the Cubs on April 18th.
The Marlins sit 23rd in the majors in runs, and 25th in batting average, while also sitting 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Bryan De La Cruz has been solid this year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .296 on-base percentage. He has four doubles and three home runs, with ten RBIS and eight runs scored. The leader in RBIs this year with Jake Burger. he is hitting just .228 this year but with a .281 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and three home runs, good for 15 RBIs and eight runs scored.
Nick Gordon has also been driving in runs this year. He is hitting .206 this year with a .263 on-base percentage. He has a double and three home runs, with ten RBIS and five runs scored. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been hitting .231 this year, with a .333 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and two home runs with nine RBIS and nine runs scored.
The Marlins are 27th in team ERA, 29th in WHIP, and 28th in opponent batting average. It will be Jesus Luzardo on the hill in this one. He is 0-2 on the year with a 7.65 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP. He has made four starts this year and given up a home run in each of the starts. Current members of the Cubs have 44 career at-bats against Luzardo. They have hit .227 against him with a .346 on-base percentage. Still, they have not scored a run on Luzardo.
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Cubs games with the Marlins on April 18th.
The Cubs sit sixth in the majors in runs, and 12th in batting average, while also sitting 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Michael Busch leads the way for the Cubs. He is hitting .317 on the year with a .400 on-base percentage. Busch has six home runs and three doubles, good for ten runs scored and 13 RBIs. Joining Busch in driving in runs is Seiya Suzuki. He has hit .305 this year with a .368 on-base percentage. Suzuki has three home runs and four doubles, good for 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ are also driving in runs. Bellinger is hitting just .200 this year but has a .296 on-base percentage with a double, a triple, and three home runs. That has led to 12 RBIs. Further, he has scored seven times. Happ is hitting .247 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and a home run, good for 12 RBIS and 14 runs scored.
The Cubs are 2oth in team ERA, 22nd in WHIP, and 13th in opponent batting average. It will be Shota Imanaga on the mound for the Cubs in this one. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERAS and a .72 WHIP. Imanaga has made three starts, pitching 15.1 innings, and giving up just nine hits and two walks. He has struck out 16 batters and given up one run, but it was unearned.
Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick
The Marlins have struggled on offense all year long. Now they are facing a pitcher who has yet to give up an earned run this year. AJ Puk has not been great for the Marlins, and the Marlin's pitching has been bad as a whole. The Cubs have gotten solid pitching and Imanaga has been nearly unhittable. He may give up a run in this one, but the Cubs are going to easily outscore the Marlins in this one. Take the Cubs to get the win.
Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs -1.5 (+140)