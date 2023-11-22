As Marquette and Purdue get ready for a huge college basketball showdown at the Maui Invitational, Tyler Kolek knows what it takes to win.

The Maui Invitational is one of (if not) the premier early-season college basketball tournaments, and it is down to two teams for the championship game. No. 4 Marquette will take on No. 2 Purdue in a highly-anticipated college basketball game, and the Golden Eagle’s Tyler Kolek has an idea of what will take to beat the Boilermakers and ultimately decide this game.

“A lot of physical focus. A lot of mental focus and just coming together as a team. The more together team tomorrow is going to win the game,” Kolek told college basketball insider Andy Katz.

"The more together team tomorrow is going to win the game." 🗣️ @TheAndyKatz talked to Tyler Kolek about@MarquetteMBB 's big win over Kansas and looks ahead to the @MauiInv Championship Game against Purdue 📷#JJK243 pic.twitter.com/QjAylBN7Bn — Mark (@Mark8071996469) November 22, 2023

The Marquette-Purdue Maui Invitational championship should be an incredible college basketball game between two of the best teams in the country.

Purdue took out No. 11 Gonzaga and No. 7 Tennessee to get to the finals of the tournament while Marquette beat UCLA and No. 1 Kansas.

Senior guard Tyler Kolek had a solid game as the Golden Eagles pulled the huge upset. He put up six points, four rebounds, and four assists. The star of the show, though, was senior forward Oso Ighodaro, who led Marquette with 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. On the other side, Kansas senior wing Kevin McCullar Jr. led all scorers with 24 points.

In Purdue, the Marquette basketball team will try to find a way to stop 7-foot-4 senior center Zach Edey, who leads the team with 22.0 points per game. The Boilermakers also have a duo of talented sophomore guards, Fletcher Lloyd and Braden Smith, who are each averaging 10.8 points.

The Maui Invitational championship game will be on Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. ET) on ESPN.