The Maui Invitational win for Matt Painter's Purdue saw Zach Edey complete an insane feat that was last touched by Kevin Durant.

The return of Zach Edey to Matt Painter's Purdue basketball squad raised some eyebrows. They unexpectedly fell to a lethal FDU Knights team during March Madness and hoped to make a redemption run. He got some help back from Fletcher Loyer, Mason Gillis, and Braden Smith. Now, they are slowly proving why a national championship is nearing for West Lafayette. Their run so far has been so spectacular that the Canadian big man notched a feat that was last touched by Kevin Durant after defeating Tennessee during the Maui Invitational.

Zach Edey became the only player since the 2006-7 season to record 110 points, 50 rebounds, and 15 blocks in the first five games of the season, per OptaStats. Kevin Durant was the last person to achieve the feat back when he was still with the Longhorns.

The Purdue basketball star showed out at the right time and against the right opponents. Tennessee looked lethal when facing off against the Boilermakers. They were snatching the ball away and preventing easy looks for Edey inside. But, Matt Painter knew exactly how to make his players thrive. Fletcher Loyer came off screens well and led the Purdue squad with a 27-point outburst. Edey then followed it up with 23 of his own.

This Maui Invitational win paves the way for a strong campaign en route to a good March Madness run. It will then be at that moment that the Boilermakers get to know if history keeps defining them or if they make their own moving forward.