How about mode that lets you be in the actual film...?

Martin Scorsese said, “Every movie should be seen in Filmmaker Mode,” for the Apple TV+/LG promo where he was touting the features of his movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, now streaming on the tech giant's platform.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this is in conjunction to the UHD Alliance's attendance at CES to preview the TV setting that disables post-processing available on most UHD TVs.

These post-processing options include motion smoothing. As Scorsese said, “To watch a film with motion smoothing and brightness settings, it's like watching an incomplete record of the film.”

Filmmaker Mode is supposed to let audiences view a film or series in the way directors want them to, and that includes the original aspect ratio, color and frame rates. This was developed when the production community expressed their concern that the current TV settings available are hindering the artistic intent of filmmakers. The concern there are so many settings a user can choose from, but not one that is specific to how a filmmaker actually intends for their movie to be displayed.

UHD Alliance members were present at CES to demonstrate one of Filmmaker Mode's developing feature with regard to ambient lightning. Using an ambient lighting sensor, a television would automatically adjust whatever is playing on the screen given the environment. The organization's president Mike Zink said that they hope to have the feature completed this year and available for TV manufacturers.

Filmmaker Mode is available on BenQ, Hisense, LG, Mi, Panasonic, Philips, Prism+, Samsung, Skyworth and Vizio sets. It can be accessed using a button on the remote, an automatic display device or through touch screen and/or voice control.