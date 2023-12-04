With its early success on the end of year awards' circuit, the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon will get a quick VOD release.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, an early favorite on the end-of-the-year award circuit thus far, is getting more good news for its fan base and those eager to see the film that missed it in theaters. Ahead of its global streaming release on Apple TV+, the film will be released on VOD and for digital purchase imminently, starting Tuesday.

The move by Apple appears intended to build award season buzz and momentum for the best-seller adaptation.

As the official press release explains, “On the heels of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' being named Best Film of 2023 and Lily Gladstone being awarded Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle, Apple Original Films announced today that Martin Scorsese's acclaimed, award-winning feature ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' will become available on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase with leading digital retailers, in collaboration with Paramount Home Entertainment, beginning this Tuesday, December 5 in over 100 countries.”

The press release goes on to announce that “the film was recently honored with the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards and awarded Best Score – Feature Film from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The film is also set to be recognized with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala event next January.”

Adapted from David Grann's best-selling book, also called Killers of the Flower Moon, the film is directed by Martin Scorsese and the screenplay was written by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese. Killers of the Flower Moon is a period piece set in 1920s Oklahoma, and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

The award season is sure to have twists and turns as the Golden Globes and Academy Awards get closer, but right now it appears Killers of the Flower Moon is the early betting favorite.