It looks like Caitlin Clark is moving on just fine following Iowa’s heartbreaking loss to LSU in the women’s national championship game. In fact, she’s already shifting her focus on other things, including the upcoming Masters that she’s really looking forward to watching.

On Twitter, Clark couldn’t help but hype up the event, calling it “one of the best weekends of the year.” The Masters has always been a huge attraction in the sporting world since it pits the top golfers out there. However, the 2023 iteration of the competition has been making a lot of noise before it even begins due to the ongoing tension between the LIV Golf and PGA Tour, with many wondering how it would affect the players from both tours.

Amid all that drama and storyline, though, Clark is just excited to see who’s going to be wearing a green jacket come Sunday.

“Masters Week!!!!!! One of the best weekends of the year !! Who’s everyone got wearing the green jacket Sunday?” Clark wrote on Twitter.

Like Caitlin Clark, a lot of fans are just as excited for the competition. There are a number of players worth keeping an eye on, including the legendary Tiger Woods who opened up on Tuesday about the possibility of the 2023 Masters being his last ride in Augusta.

A lot of things can happen in the Masters, and like we’ve seen in previous years, there are bound to be shocks and surprises throughout the competition. The tournament starts April 6 and runs until Sunday, April 9.