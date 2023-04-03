Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Iowa Basketball may have lost the NCAA Tournament women’s title to LSU basketball on Sunday, but Caitlin Clark remains appreciative of what they accomplished and the support their fans showed throughout the competition.

The 21-year-old superstar made sure the Hawkeyes faithful know that, tweeting out her love and appreciation for the fans in the wake of their title defeat. Clark also highlighted how “lucky” she is to play for Iowa and represent the state.

“Thank you to all who have supported us on this magical run… I am lucky to wear Iowa across my chest and represent our state. I love these girls to death and could not be more proud of all we accomplished this szn. Go hawks always,” Clark wrote on Twitter.

Caitlin Clark gave it her all for Iowa basketball. Against LSU, she exploded for 30 points, two rebounds and eight assists. However, her heroics were not enough to save the Hawkeyes this time, especially against the tough defense and hot shooting of the Tigers.

For what it’s worth, Clark got emotional after their loss and was in tears during her postgame presser. While she’s in pain, she shared her hope that she has made an impact on the young kids who look up to her.

“I want my legacy to be the impact that I can have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa. I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season, I hope this team brought them a lot of joy. I understand we cam up one win short, but I think we have a lot to be proud of and lot to celebrate,” Clark shared.

“I was just that young girl, so all you have to do is dream and you can be in moments like this.”

Indeed, Clark made Iowa and all her fans proud.