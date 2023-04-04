A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tiger Woods used to be unbeatable in golf. While he still carries around an aura of invincibility, even he knows that his window to win major tournaments is closing down.

Ahead of the 2023 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods was asked Tuesday morning whether it’s “ever crossed his mind that this could be the last time” that he vies for the Green Jacket. The golf legend was not too sure about how to address that question directly, but he sounded as though there’s really a chance this could be the last time for him teeing off at Augusta National Golf Club in a Masters Tournament.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said.

That quote can hit harder to an older generation of golf fans who grew up watching Tiger Woods dominate the competition as if there was no limit to his abilities.

Woods has won the Masters Tournament a total of five times, the most recent being in 2019 when not many thought it was still possible for him to score a major victory after all the controversies and injuries he dealt with prior to the event.

As for his form heading into the Masters, Tiger Woods has played in only one event so far in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, finishing with a T-45 in last February’s The Genesis Invitational.

Back in 2022, the 15-time majors champion finished 47th at the Masters and 38th in 2021.

Regardless of his recent form, Tiger Woods should always be viewed as a threat to win the Masters — because he’s Tiger Woods.