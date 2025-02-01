The world of NBA drama has reached a new peak, and this time, it's spilling over into the personal life of former NBA player Matt Barnes. His fiancée, Anansa Sims, has accused him of infidelity, claiming that he slept with eight different women in January alone.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sims expressed her heartbreak, saying, “Why Matt?? 8 different women in January,” followed by a broken heart emoji. She didn’t stop there; Sims allegedly called out some of the women involved and even provided specific timelines for some of the alleged affairs. The post ended with a chilling line: “Y’all can have him.”

Despite deleting the post, screenshots of the message were quickly shared by outlets like The Shade Room, which revealed the full scope of her accusations. Barnes and Sims, who have two young children together, have been engaged since 2022, though their relationship has experienced its fair share of ups and downs.

Barnes' Life with Sims

Their journey together started in 2018, just after Barnes’ separation from his ex-wife, Gloria Govan. However, their bond has been tested on more than one occasion. In 2020, Sims reportedly filed a restraining order against Barnes, but the couple eventually reconciled, and Barnes proposed in 2022. They even starred together on a reality show, The Barnes Bunch, which was greenlit in late 2023. This series, which follows their blended family dynamic, has given fans a glimpse into their private life, including the involvement of Sims' mother, supermodel Beverly Johnson.

Barnes and Sims have a blended family with seven children. Barnes shares twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, with Govan, while Sims has three children with her ex-husband, David Patterson. Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, Sims has not removed any photos of her and Barnes from her Instagram, which raises questions about where they currently stand.

This controversy isn't the first public spat the couple has had. Back in 2018, they briefly split, only to reconcile shortly afterward. Given the allegations, however, the couple’s future together could be uncertain. While athletes’ relationships often face additional scrutiny, the drama surrounding Matt Barnes and Sims adds a layer of intrigue to a long-standing saga that fans will likely continue to follow closely.