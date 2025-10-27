The Detroit Lions are getting reinforcements at linebacker as Malcolm Rodriguez prepares to return from an ACL injury that ended his 2024 season. The 5-11, 234-pound defender tore his ACL on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears and has spent nearly a year working his way back.

The Lions are designating Rodriguez to return from injured reserve, and he'll begin practicing this week, as per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X.

“Reinforcements are on the way for the Detroit Lions who, according to sources, are opening the practice window for linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez,” Schultz said in a video post. “He tore his ACL last November. He is targeting a mid-November return. This is a big addition for the Lions.”

Sources: The #Lions are designating LB Malcolm Rodriguez to return from IR, and he’ll begin practicing this week. “Rodrigo” is coming back from a torn ACL suffered last season. He is poised to play a key role in DC Kelvin Sheppard’s defense down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/pqcD7mtFbH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2025

The injury happened on Thanksgiving last year during Detroit's 23-20 win over Chicago. Rodriguez went down with an ACL injury to his right knee, and an MRI the next day confirmed the worst fears.

Rodriguez underwent surgery, followed by an offseason cleanup procedure to address scar tissue. The additional surgery slightly delayed his return timeline, pushing it into midseason rather than the start of the 2025 campaign.

Detroit has now opened its 21-day practice window, which allows Rodriguez to work with the team while coaches evaluate his readiness. If everything goes smoothly this week, he'll likely be activated for the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the injury, Rodriguez appeared in 10 games with six starts in 2024, recording 43 tackles and two sacks. He also contributed on special teams throughout his career.

Schultz noted that Rodriguez's special teams prowess makes him a favorite of head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions currently sit at 5-2 and rank ninth in total defense. Rodriguez will slot into a linebacker rotation featuring Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, and Derrick Barnes under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Detroit added veteran Kwon Alexander for depth after Rodriguez went down last season. His return gives the Lions another physical defender as they push for a playoff spot in the competitive NFC North.