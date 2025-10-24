The NBA season has started in full swing, with a range of players coming up with major offensive performances already. That includes as many as five players scoring at least 40 points on opening night, a league record in itself.

The likes of Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey and Aaron Gordon have all joined the 40-point opening night club, per ESPN Insights. Victor Wembanyama powered San Antonio’s 125–92 road win over Dallas with 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks on 15-of-21 shooting, setting a Spurs record for most points in a season opener.

ABSOLUTE CINEMA 🙌 There have been five players with a 40-point performance in 2025 season-openers, the most such performances in a single season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/hdmQD6Hwzh — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards scored 41 points with seven rebounds and closed the game with a step-back mid-range jumper in the final seconds. The Minnesota Timberwolves, as a result, rallied to beat Portland 118–114, capping a fourth quarter in which the Timberwolves held the Blazers to 4-of-19 shooting.

Aaron Gordon erupted for a career-high 50 points on 17-of-21 shooting, including 10-of-11 from three and eight straight makes from deep, marking the most efficient 50-point game by true shooting in league history. This was despite the Denver Nuggets losing to the Golden State Warriors 137–131.

Tyrese Maxey dropped 40 points to lead Philadelphia past Boston 117–116, with rookie VJ Edgecombe adding 34 in his debut, the most in an NBA debut since Wilt Chamberlain in 1959. Moving on, Luka Dončić opened his second Lakers season with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on 17-of-27 shooting.

He joined Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor as Lakers to top 40 in a season opener, but Los Angeles lost to Golden State amid turnover issues and a decisive third-quarter swing. While two of the five performances unfortunately came in losing causes, all five players were excellent in their first official games this season.

With Shai-Gilgeous Alexander also producing 55 points in what was his second game, quite a few offensive superstars have started out in scintillating fashion.