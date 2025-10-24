Since Michael Malone was fired as head coach of the Denver Nuggets last season, he has yet to resurface in any NBA coaching capacity. While Malone was mentioned as a potential candidate for the New York Knicks’ once vacant head coaching job, nothing really ever materialized there. During a segment of ‘Inside The NBA’ ahead of Thursday’s slate of games, Malone revealed his true feelings on a potential return to coaching.

“For me, you’re a competitor, I love building something, preparing, being organized, but the most important thing that I miss is being a part of something much bigger than myself,” Malone said. “Being in that locker room with the players, being with the coaching staff, celebrating the big win. . .I do miss being a part of that team camaraderie, that locker room atmosphere, and I look forward to getting back to that.

“I’m definitely not done coaching,” Malone continued. “Coaching is in my blood, I got that from my father, and I’m excited to get back coaching on those sidelines and teaching once again.”

Article Continues Below

Should any coaching opportunities become available either in season or at the end of the season, it’s likely that Michael Malone emerges as a legitimate candidate for the whatever opening that may be. Malone led the Denver Nuggets to their first ever NBA championship during the 2022-23 season.

Malone got his first coaching job in the NBA as an assistant with the Knicks back in 2001. He was an assistant coach in the NBA until 2013 with stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors. His first head coaching job came with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the 2013-14 season. Malone was fired in the midst of his second season with the Kings.

The Nuggets then hired Malone as head coach for the 2015-16 season. He spent nine full seasons as Nuggets head coach from 2015-2024 before being let go during the 2024-25 season. During his stint with the Nuggets, the team had six playoff appearances in nine years.