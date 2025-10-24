Dwight Howard's defensive dominance wasn't just about athletic ability. One of the greatest players in the Orlando Magic's franchise history and three-time Defensive Player of the Year recently revealed the personal inspiration behind his rim-protecting mentality, drawing a direct comparison to his father's career in law enforcement.

During a conversation with Andy Katz on the Sideline, Howard explained how his father's profession shaped his approach to defense.

“My dad was a cop, you know, so his job was always to protect, protect, and serve. That's what cops were supposed to do, and so for me, you know, my job was to protect and serve on the court,” Howard said.

The former Magic star took that philosophy and ran with it throughout his 18-year NBA career. He wanted to shield his teammates while entertaining fans with his signature dunks and blocks.

“I wanna protect my teammates and I'm gonna serve the crowd up with a good dunk, a good alley-oop, a good block and a good smile, you know,” Howard explained.

That mindset drove Howard to become one of the league's most feared defensive anchors. He won Defensive Player of the Year three straight years from 2009 to 2011, the only player to accomplish that feat.

“I wanted to become one of the best defenders in history and by doing that, you know, it just brought a will and a determination to never let anybody come in my paint, come in my teammates' paint, but also dominate,” Howard noted.

The numbers back up his claims. Howard led the NBA in rebounding five times and blocks twice during his peak years with Orlando. He averaged 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game across his career while anchoring the Magic to the 2009 Finals.

Howard eventually won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, bringing that same defensive intensity to the bubble in Orlando. His father's influence clearly left a lasting mark on how he viewed his role on the court.

Dwight Howard was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2025, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players ever. Howard has recently ventured into acting and business, signing with Innovative Artists Entertainment.