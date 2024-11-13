Matt Barnes isn’t shy about showing support for his former Clippers teammate JJ Redick, now leading the Lakers in his first season as head coach. With a no-nonsense style, Barnes insists Redick is the ideal fit for the job, especially when it comes to handling the weight of fan expectations and media pressure, TMZ reports. “He doesn’t give a sh-t about criticism,” Barnes stated confidently. Drawing on their time together on the court, Barnes praised Redick's ability to stay focused, blocking out the noise and giving his all to the game. It’s a rare quality, Barnes adds, noting that Redick’s combination of skill, discipline, and confidence made him a respected figure both as a player and now as a coach.

As the Lakers’ major offseason addition, Redick faces significant pressure to elevate the team’s performance, especially after last season’s ups and downs. But Barnes believes Redick’s mental toughness will prove vital, pointing out that Redick’s mindset has always been “focused on what matters” without getting distracted by outside opinions. Barnes reflected on Redick’s influence on the Lakers’ current dynamics, emphasizing how Redick's straightforward approach has already resonated with the players. “This team has a chance to do special things,” Barnes said, signaling that Redick’s leadership is setting the stage for a promising season.

Lakers’ Transformation Under Redick: Early Signs of Success

Redick’s impact on the Lakers has been swift and noticeable. After securing a 3-1 record to kick off the season, the Lakers have already defeated tough competitors like the Timberwolves, Kings, and Suns, showing a marked improvement in their offense and defensive intensity. Barnes feels these wins are more than just numbers—they reveal Redick’s ability to energize his players and establish a team identity. According to Barnes, Redick’s hands-on approach, especially in empowering key players, has contributed to early wins. Anthony Davis, for instance, has thrived under Redick’s guidance, posting high averages that Barnes thinks could make him a consistent 30-point-per-game scorer if he remains healthy.

Redick’s background as a player seems to have helped him gain respect in the locker room right away, which Barnes views as essential. Barnes shared a personal anecdote, explaining how he once saw Redick as someone he’d “never f— with” on the court but later developed a strong friendship based on mutual respect. This respect, Barnes says, is crucial to Redick’s coaching style. Not only does Redick understand the “Xs and Os” of basketball, but he also brings a passion for the game that players respond to.

For Lakers fans, Redick’s arrival represents a shift in leadership that has allowed LeBron James to conserve energy and pick his moments on the floor rather than shouldering the entire burden. The hope is that Redick’s approach will provide long-term stability and success, even when challenges inevitably arise. And for Barnes, it’s clear Redick has the resilience to face any hurdles, believing Redick will thrive and guide the Lakers with the same focus he had as a player.