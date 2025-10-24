Bill Simmons voiced his support for ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith regarding the growing federal sports betting scandal affecting the NBA. During the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the media personality backed Smith’s claims that the league’s timing in announcing recent arrests could be intentionally damaging.

“If all this is true, this guy coached last night, I watched last night, him coaching. He coached and then they spring this on,” Simmons said. “I don’t think this was unintentional that they sprung this in the worst possible timing for the NBA. Stephen A. pointed that out on First Take today. That we’re coming off this incredible Wemby game — that’s what we should’ve been leading the podcast with today — and they just cut the legs out of it in 10 hours.”

Simmons was referring to the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, which were confirmed by the FBI on Thursday. Both are being investigated in connection with separate but related federal cases surrounding illegal sports betting.

Smith, speaking on ESPN’s First Take shortly after the news broke, framed the scandal within a broader pattern of political and institutional pressure.

“How many times have I said, Trump is coming? He’s coming,” Smith said. “Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl and you’re hearing ICE might be there. Now we’ve got the FBI involved in the NBA. Remember, Trump has a long history in sports because of those casinos.”

Stephen A. Smith warns deeper fallout may be coming as arrests widen in NBA betting probe

Smith continued, drawing a connection between recent legal developments and larger institutional forces.

“Anybody that’s been around him, anybody that’s talked to him, they’re not surprised at what’s happening today,” Smith said. “It’s a warning that more is coming. This is as serious as it gets.”

Stephen A. Smith warns that President Trump could be coming for the WNBA next, after targeting the NFL over Bad Bunny and the NBA over gambling. “Trump is coming. He's coming.” (🎥 @FirstTake / h/t @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/HIoWUbbwd9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 23, 2025

He added that the situation may be the beginning of a larger investigation.

“People inside the NBA, inside the NFL, they’re saying this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Smith said. “Everybody better brace themselves. Because he’s coming.”

According to reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania and ABC News, Rozier was arrested in Orlando at a hotel, while Billups was taken into custody in Oregon. ABC News reported that Billups is facing charges tied to an illegal poker operation allegedly connected to organized crime. A third person, former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones, was also arrested in what officials suggest is a widening probe.

The federal investigation was reportedly launched after irregular betting patterns were flagged in connection to a 2023 game between the Hornets and Pelicans. Rozier, who was involved in that game, left early due to what was described as a foot injury. That incident also triggered the eventual lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter earlier this year.

As the legal situation continues to unfold, both Simmons and Smith have raised questions about the league’s handling of the situation and its broader implications for the future of professional sports and gambling oversight.