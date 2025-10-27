If we can make one conclusion from the first week of the 2025-26 NBA season, it's that we should expect plenty of close matchups in the Western Conference and for offenses to reign supreme. There are plenty of storylines to pull from the first week of games, but as far as the NBA power rankings go, the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks made the most noise.

Many were wondering what the Spurs would look like with Mitch Johnson entering his first full year as the head coach of the Spurs, despite technically being their coach all of last season on an interim basis, and all eyes were on Victor Wembanyama's health.

After spending time focusing on his mind and body, notably visiting and staying at the Shaolin Temple in China, Wemby appears to be a completely different talent, one that is certainly at the forefront of early MVP chatter.

The Spurs are one of 12 teams averaging more than 120.0 points per game after Opening Week in the NBA, and teams as a whole are averaging about 118.5 points per game.

Through one week, teams are averaging about 118.5 points per game, and 12 teams are averaging more than 120.0 points per game. It is clear that in order to be among the best of the best, especially when it comes time to dissect the NBA power rankings, you will need to find yourself as one of the best offensive teams in the league.

As talent across the NBA continues to grow, with virtually every team having at least one All-Star-like player, it is no longer as easy for some teams to rely on what worked for them in years past. The Dallas Mavericks are learning this the hard way, as they opened up the season with a 33-point home loss to Wembanyama's Spurs and have stumbled out of the gates.

Even though there continues to be a lot of hype surrounding first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, the Mavs' length and focus on defensive principles have not mattered so far. While it is way too early to write off any team, it's clear that Dallas' struggles are more of a storyline than a headline.

The 2025-26 NBA season is underway, and we are already seeing a major shakeup inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, with the Spurs and two other notable contenders from the West trending up after one week of play.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 3-0 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W1/2OT), at IND (W6/2OT), at ATL (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (10/27), vs. SAC (10/28), vs. WAS (10/30), vs. NOP (11/2)

The defending champions have picked up right where they left off, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren have led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 3-0 start with two double-overtime victories to begin the year over the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

Shai was fantastic in the first week of the season, scoring a career-high 55 points against the Pacers on Thursday, but OKC's depth has taken a big step forward.

Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, and Ajay Mitchell have been essential to the Thunder's 3-0 start, especially with Jalen Williams continuing to recover from offseason wrist surgery. These three have helped create a strong balance between the first and second units, and Mitchell has been extremely impressive, scoring at least 14 points in every game off the bench.

Although the Thunder need Williams healthy and on the floor to compete for another championship, it may be a blessing in disguise that he is out to begin the year, since it opens the door for others to grow as young, emerging talents. Wiggins, Wallace, and Mitchell have done just that.

2. New York Knicks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (W8), vs. BOS (W10), at MIA (L8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (10/28), at CHI (10/31), vs. CHI (11/2)

Although they are not one of the four remaining undefeated teams in the league, the New York Knicks opened up the new season by making a championship statement with their attention to detail on defense and better-paced offense compared to last season. Everything just looks smoother for the Knicks under Mike Brown, and New York has not been afraid to attack teams from the perimeter.

Through three games, the Knicks lead the league in 3-point attempts per game (46.3), and they continue to punish their opponents on the glass. Even after losing to the Miami Heat on Sunday, which is always a wonky day in the NBA with questionable results, it's clear to see that the Knicks are the best team in the Eastern Conference right now.

3. San Antonio Spurs (+10)

2025-26 Record: 3-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W33), at NOP (W4/OT), vs. BKN (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (10/27), vs. MIA (10/30), at PHX (11/2)

Where do we start with the Spurs? Well, we might as well start with the 7'4″ giant in the room… assuming he's not taller.

Wembanyama has been sensational, and what he did on national TV against the Mavs in their first game of the year put the entire league on notice. Aside from his stats standing out — 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks — it was every little thing that Wembanyama did that has propelled the Spurs to a 3-0 start.

An example is getting a huge block against Dereck Lively II on one end, dribbling the ball up the floor, doing his best Kyrie Irving impersonation with crossovers and going behind the back, and then burying a stepback three in Lively's face while being fouled. We are talking about the tallest player in the NBA doing this, and he is only 21 years old.

Outside of Wemby's dominance, which is leading many to throw him at the front of the MVP race after one week, San Antonio's overall depth is scary for the rest of the league. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper look extremely comfortable in their roles as primary playmakers, and Devin Vassell has started the year shooting nearly 50 percent from the perimeter.

Maybe this team simply got off to a fast start, and they will come back down from their early-season high, but this was a statement week for the Spurs. Johnson and his staff could not have asked for a better start, and the scary thing for the NBA is that this group will only get better as the season progresses. That is why the Spurs are the biggest risers in the NBA power rankings.

4. Denver Nuggets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 1-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L6/OT), vs. PHX (W22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (10/27), vs. NOP (10/29), at POR (10/31)

While his scoring and shooting numbers are not what they usually are after two games, Nikola Jokic, a.k.a. Mr. Triple-Double, recorded back-to-back triple-doubles to begin the year. If it weren't for Stephen Curry being Stephen Curry, the Denver Nuggets would be 2-0.

Despite losing their first game on the road against the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets responded in a huge way in their home opener with a 22-point win over the Phoenix Suns. Denver has found a ton of offensive success early this season despite Jokic averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 41.9 percent from the floor.

The Nuggets are the top-scoring team in the NBA after one week, and they are extremely efficient regarding their shot selection. While they may have fallen behind the Spurs in the NBA power rankings, this is still the team with the best chance of dethroning the Thunder in the West.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L8), at BKN (W7), vs. MIL (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (10/27), at BOS (10/29), vs. TOR (10/31), vs. ATL (11/2)

It has been hard to evaluate the Cleveland Cavaliers through three games since Donovan Mitchell has been their only source of immediate production. The All-NBA guard has put the Cavs on his back, and they have needed him to without Darius Garland and Max Strus.

The only reason Cleveland moved up in the NBA power rankings is because of the misfortunes of other teams. Despite their offense clicking from 3-point range, the Cavaliers have looked slower and not like the same strong force they were a season ago.

Maybe Garland's potential return in early November will give them the boost needed, but the Cavs have looked very vulnerable on defense, especially on the wing.

6. Houston Rockets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 0-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L1/2OT), vs. DET (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (10/27), at TOR (10/29), at BOS (11/1)

Many may be surprised to see the Houston Rockets still in the top 10 of the NBA power rankings after a 0-2 start to the season, but the fact of the matter is that this team proved they are among the best in the league in these losses.

Kevin Durant and the Rockets took the Thunder to double overtime on Opening Night in Oklahoma City, and they lost by one point. This team then played a very physical game against the Detroit Pistons, one in which Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson were in foul trouble and ultimately lost by four points.

We knew there was a chance for a slight learning curve that would likely contribute to a slow start because of Fred VanVleet's injury, and that is what has happened for the Rockets. The good news for Houston is that they can easily get things back entering the second week of the season against three teams with one combined win.

7. Golden State Warriors (+5)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W10), vs. DEN (W6/OT), at POR (L20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (10/27), vs. LAC (10/28), at MIL (10/30), at IND (11/1)

What a crazy four months it has been for Jonathan Kuminga. In June, it seemed like his time with the Warriors was coming to an end, and many Golden State fans wanted him gone. Four months later, Kuminga has been essential to the Dubs' fast start to the 2025-26 season and has become arguably their most important player.

Outside of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors need that third key talent to truly be championship contenders. Kuminga has proven to be that third name, and he is doing everything many scrutinized him for not doing over his first four years with the Warriors.

Along with getting to the rim and scoring, Kuminga is being patient, he's been a willing passer, and he has stepped up in all three games as a primary defensive option for Steve Kerr on the wing.

Do not let a 20-point blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back fool you, because Kuminga and the Warriors are very much locked in to being one of the better teams in the West this season with their depth and high-IQ play.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (+6)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (L10), vs. MIN (W18), at SAC (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (10/27), at MIN (10/29), at MEM (10/31), vs. MIA (11/2)

Nothing could go right for the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game of the season against the Warriors other than Luka Doncic recording 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Without LeBron James, major concerns were being raised in Los Angeles. So, Luka responded by registering 49-11-8 in an 18-point thrashing of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But more injury concerns appeared, as it was revealed that Doncic is dealing with a finger sprain and leg contusion that will sideline him for a week. Without James and Doncic, Austin Reaves took over for Los Angeles on Sunday, scoring a career-high 51 points to propel his team to a win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers are 2-1, and they have jumped six spots in the NBA power rankings, with other teams falling and struggling out of the gates. However, do not let this 2-1 start fool you, as the Lakers will now play their next three or four games without James and Doncic. That is not a recipe for success.

9. Los Angeles Clippers (-4)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (L21), vs. PHX (W27), vs. POR (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (10/28), vs. NOP (10/31)

Nobody expected the Los Angeles Clippers to get blown out by 21 points in their first game of the year against the Utah Jazz, but that goes to show how intense every Western Conference game will be. That loss resulted in the Clippers sliding down multiple spots in the NBA power rankings this week, but they did rebound in a big way with a 129-102 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Defense continues to be the Clippers' identity. After surrendering 129 points on the road against the Jazz, LA held Phoenix and Portland to 102 and 107 points, respectively, with the teams shooting a combined 39 percent from the floor.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W4), at LAL (L18), vs. IND (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (10/27), vs. LAL (10/29), at CHA (11/1)

The Timberwolves are the same team they were last season, which isn't necessarily a bad thing since they made their second straight Western Conference Finals appearance. However, the Wolves being the same team has resulted in others catching up to them.

Early indications point in the direction of Minnesota taking a slight step back during the regular season, just like how they barely avoided the play-in tournament as the six seed during the 2024-25 season. But all that matters is how this group performs in May and June.

This team is still one nobody will want to see in a seven-game series. Then again, the Timberwolves still have offensive problems and will need to discover a new identity on their bench outside of Naz Reid if they are to be anything special. Having Edwards put the team on his back can only take the Wolves so far.

11. Milwaukee Bucks (+5)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W13), at TOR (W6), at CLE (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (10/28), vs. GSW (10/30), vs. SAC (11/1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo. That is who the Milwaukee Bucks are. Even after plenty of rumors about his future throughout the offseason, Giannis is still a true professional, and he is off to the best start of his career this season.

After three games, the two-time MVP is making a strong case for a third by averaging 36.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. Giannis is doing his thing, and the Bucks are shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range as a team.

How sustainable is this brand of basketball? Nobody really knows, but hey, it's fun to watch! The Bucks will play their first high-profile games of the season this week against the Knicks and Warriors.

12. Chicago Bulls (+10)

2025-26 Record: 2-0 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W4), at ORL (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (10/27), vs. SAC (10/29), vs. NYK (10/31), at NYK (11/2)

Where did the Chicago Bulls come from? Back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, two projected playoff teams in the East, are a statement for Billy Donovan and his squad entering the new year.

The Bulls are young and athletic, and they possess a lot of length. All of this has been beneficial to them so far, as the Bulls' defense has looked like the real deal. Was this a legit start for Chicago, or was it just adrenaline at the start of the season?

That will be answered this week, with two games against the Knicks and one against the Atlanta Hawks. Overall, this team looks like it has the athleticism and quickness to be tough on teams defensively, an area this team has grown under Donovan when at full strength over the years.

13. Detroit Pistons (-2)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L4), at HOU (W4), vs. BOS (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (10/27), vs. ORL (10/29), vs. DAL (11/1)*

*Game played in Mexico City

Since they lost to the Bulls, it is only fair that the Pistons are below them in the NBA power rankings. Even so, the Pistons have looked like a top-10 team, and if they didn't let their first game against Chicago get away from them, Detroit would be 3-0.

The Pistons are an elite rebounding team, and their ability to spread the ball around on offense to six, seven, or sometimes even eight different players has made them extremely unpredictable for opposing defenses. There is a lot to like about what JB Bickerstaff is doing with Cade Cunningham and his team.

14. Miami Heat (+6)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L4), at MEM (W32), vs. NYK (W8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (10/28), at SAS (10/30), at LAL (11/2)

One of the early surprises to begin the 2025-26 NBA season has been the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra deserves a lot of credit for what he's done with this group so far, as the Heat look like a completely different team than they did a season ago on offense, and they are without Tyler Herro right now!

Norman Powell is once again making an All-Star statement, as he's been the catalyst for the Heat's offense next to Bam Adebayo. It will be interesting to see if Miami can continue finding success on offense without true, consistent play from the point guard position.

2025-26 Record: 2-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (W1), vs. CHA (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (10/27), at WAS (10/28), vs. BOS (10/31), at BKN (11/2)

Don't blink now, but the Philadelphia 76ers are 2-0 and at the top of the Eastern Conference. Injury concerns continue to cloud the Sixers' future and Joel Embiid, but Philadelphia has been playing some great basketball.

More specifically, Tyrese Maxey and rookie guard VJ Edgecombe are carrying the team. Maxey scored 68 points through the team's first two games, including a 40-point game to enter the year against the Celtics, and Edgecombe dropped 34 points in this game as well.

Edgecombe scored the third-most points in an NBA rookie debut against Boston, setting the stage for what could be a historic year for the 76ers' newcomer. Although the 76ers are 2-0, their two wins came by a combined five points and were won in clutch time.

16. Atlanta Hawks (-6)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L20), at ORL (W4), vs. OKC (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (10/27), at BKN (10/29), at IND (10/31), at CLE (11/2)

There was a lot of hype entering the year for Trae Young and the newly revamped Atlanta Hawks. Well, so far this season, the Hawks have looked lost at times defensively and simply outplayed from the opening tip in all three games. It is a miracle that Atlanta is not 0-3, as they somehow walked away from Orlando with a four-point win.

Atlanta has been outscored by 33 points through three games. Then again, they have been dealing with some injuries, and the Hawks are still figuring out how to maximize Kristaps Porzingis in their rotations.

17. Orlando Magic (-11)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W4), vs. ATL (L4), vs. CHI (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (10/27), at DET (10/29), at CHA (10/30), at WAS (11/1)

Like the Hawks, the Orlando Magic have been another disappointment to begin the 2025-26 season.

Ultimately, the Magic are just a casualty of how the NBA power rankings operate, but don't let falling 11 spots fool you, because it basically comes with an asterisk. Orlando could easily jump back into the top 10 after this week if it can go 2-2 or better. After barely losing to the Hawks and still figuring out their rotation adjustments with Desmond Bane in the fold, the Magic will be fine.

Article Continues Below

There is still a lot of reasons to believe this group is a top-four team in the East this season.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W6), vs. MIA (L32), vs. IND (W25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (10/27), at PHX (10/29), vs. LAL (10/31), at TOR (11/2)

After barely beating the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener, the Memphis Grizzlies got annihilated by the Heat. Memphis then flipped the switch on Sunday, beating up on an Indiana Pacers team that is basically without half of their roster because of injuries.

It is still too early to define who the Grizzlies are as a team outside of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. This group has plenty of injuries of its own, and they basically played like a team that is just trying to buy some time to get to full strength.

One thing to note about the Grizzlies is how well they draft. Cedric Coward has been a fantastic replacement for Desmond Bane so far, and he easily looks like one of the five best rookies so far from the 2025 draft class.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L4), vs. GSW (W20), at LAC (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (10/27), at UTA (10/29), vs. DEN (10/31)

Chauncey Billups has been placed on indefinite leave, and he will likely miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season as a result of the FBI investigation into illegal gambling and poker game activities. As far as basketball goes, the Portland Trail Blazers made a statement against the Warriors on Friday in their first game without Billups.

In this game, the Blazers displayed their speed and ability to score in quick bursts and in transition. That is where Portland can be dangerous this season, as Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe tend to be at their best when the game is fast.

Jerami Grant has also had a very strong start to the season, averaging 22.7 points per game off the bench.

20. Boston Celtics (-5)

2025-26 Record: 0-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L1), at NYK (L10), at DET (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (10/27), vs. CLE (10/29), at PHI (10/31), vs. HOU (11/1)

The Boston Celtics are in trouble. We knew this group would take a major step back without Jayson Tatum, but it's clear to see that without him, the Celtics just don't have the offensive firepower needed to be a high-level team.

Even so, the Celtics can still compete, and they've done that in all three games this season. It will be interesting to see if Joe Mazzulla changes his philosophy around Jaylen Brown, utilizing more sets and scoring opportunities inside the 3-point line rather than taking as many perimeter shots as possible.

Getting to the free-throw line and slowing the game down is Boston's only chance of finding success this year.

21. Charlotte Hornets (+6)

2025-26 Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W19), at PHI (L4), at WAS (W26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (10/28), vs. ORL (10/30), vs. MIN (11/1), vs. UTA (11/2)

The Charlotte Hornets have definitely taken a step up in the NBA power rankings and have reached that tier of being in the mix for something, not only because the East is down this season, but also because this young group is dynamic on offense.

LaMelo Ball is back to playing at an All-Star level, and the Hornets have the league's top-scoring offense after just three games. Will this trend continue against some of the league's better defensive teams this week?

22. Toronto Raptors (+3)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W20), vs. MIL (L6), at DAL (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (10/27), vs. HOU (10/29), at CLE (10/31), vs. MEM (11/2)

A statement win in their first game of the season on the road against the Hawks had everyone raising eyebrows for the Toronto Raptors. While back-to-back losses have eased some of the hype surrounding this team, the Raptors have looked very strong on offense with their new addition of Brandon Ingram.

As good as they are at playing fast and running in transition, this has negatively impacted Toronto's ability to defend — an area in which they forged their identity last season. If the Raptors slow things down a little bit and give more effort on defense, they can easily become a top-six team in the East standings. Any proof of this can be found in that first game of the season in Atlanta.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

2025-26 Record: 0-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L6), vs. SAS (L4/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (10/27), at DEN (10/29), at LAC (10/31), at OKC (11/2)

The New Orleans Pelicans could easily be and should be 2-0 right now. This team is a lot better than we are giving them credit for, especially with Zion Williamson healthy and looking like a sure-thing All-Star when he is on the court.

Unfortunately, while the Pelicans have talented young players, this team has been abysmal from 3-point land. Unless they can prove to be threatening from the perimeter, New Orleans will doom itself in a crowded Western Conference.

24. Dallas Mavericks (-15)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L33), vs. WAS (L10), vs. TOR (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (10/27), vs. IND (10/29), vs. DET (11/1)*

*Game played in Mexico City

From the middle of the pack to the bottom of the standings, the Dallas Mavericks have fallen 15 spots in the NBA power rankings, the most out of any team in the league. This is not due to a lack of talent but because of their lack of intensity and attention to detail.

There is no reason why the Mavs can't be a top defensive team in the league, yet they got dismantled by the Spurs and Washington Wizards in their first two games of the season. While their offense got going against Toronto, the Mavericks still surrendered 129 points.

Until Dallas figures things out defensively and can put together complete performances, they are nothing more than pretenders in the West. The Luka Doncic trade was horrible from the start, and it continues to look worse every day, especially with Anthony Davis clearly being out of shape to begin the season.

25. Indiana Pacers (-8)

2025-26 Record: 0-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L6/2OT), at MEM (L25), at MIN (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (10/28), vs. ATL (10/31), vs. GSW (11/1)

Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, all of their key players are hurt. Aside from Tyrese Haliburton being out all year and TJ McConnell dealing with a hamstring injury at the start of the year, Indiana saw Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, and Bennedict Mathurin leave games early during the first week because of injuries.

Luckily, all three talents are dealing with minor bumps and bruises and should not miss extended periods of time. This is especially good news for Mathurin, who has averaged 31.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game to begin the season.

Mathurin was a driving force in the Pacers' success against the Thunder in their double-overtime loss, as he recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the defending champions.

26. Sacramento Kings (-3)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L4), vs. UTA (W1), vs. LAL (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (10/28), at CHI (10/29), at MIL (11/1)

Aside from barely beating the Jazz, the Sacramento Kings lost on Sunday night to the Lakers… who were without LeBron and Luka. The Kings definitely have talented players and those with plenty of experience in the league, but the fact of the matter is that this team wasn't assembled to win.

Zach LaVine is this team's only high-level scoring option, and there is no clear offensive strategy for Doug Christie's group since Dennis Schroder can't be a true point guard next to lead ball handlers like LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

The start of the season was a big loss for the Kings, and there is no other way to say it. Nothing gets easier for Sacramento, as they now embark on a four-game road trip against four teams with a combined 8-2 record after the first week.

27. Utah Jazz (+3)

2025-26 Record: 1-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W21), at SAC (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (10/27), vs. POR (10/29), at PHX (10/31), at CHA (11/2)

Are the Jazz actually a semi-decent team? Not only did Will Hardy's group dismantle the Clippers on Opening Night, but they also almost went on the road and won against the Kings in Sacramento.

Utah actually looks pretty sound on defense, and their ability to spread the ball around on offense has made them unpredictable outside of Lauri Markkanen. There is reason to be optimistic about the Jazz, but let's pump the brakes on them not being a rebuilding team.

The Jazz still have a lot of work to do, and they know this.

28. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L13), at DAL (W10), vs. CHA (L26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (10/28), at OKC (10/30), vs. ORL (11/1)

Kyshawn George has been a pleasant surprise for the Washington Wizards to begin the 2025-26 NBA season, as he had back-to-back 20-point games to open the year, including a career-high 34 points against the Mavs on Friday.

While they will be competitive at times because of all their wing depth and athleticism, the Wizards have major holes to solve on defense.

29. Phoenix Suns (-3)

2025-26 Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W4), at LAC (L27), at DEN (L22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (10/27), vs. MEM (10/29), vs. UTA (10/31), vs. SAS (11/2)

Who are the Phoenix Suns? Outside of Devin Booker, the Suns don't have a clear identity right now, and that is apparent by the inconsistencies they face in their frontcourt.

Phoenix is not a talented defensive team despite the rim protectors they have at the center position, and without Jalen Green as a clear No. 2 scoring option, the Suns lack shot creation around Booker. It is hard to look at what transpired for the Suns over the first week and feel confident about their ability to be anything more than a bottom-five team in the NBA power rankings all season.

30. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 0-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L19), vs. CLE (L7), at SAS (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (10/27), vs. ATL (10/29), vs. PHI (11/2)

When the new year began, the Brooklyn Nets were not the worst team in the NBA power rankings. Now, this title is held by them and will likely be theirs for all 82 games.

The Nets were competitive with the Cavs and Spurs, and this young group deserves credit for the fight they've shown early this season. But the bottom line is that they do not have the talent needed to consistently be threats, which is why this Nets team will fail to win 20 games.

When will Brooklyn get their first win of the season? Nobody knows, but it will be a devastating loss for whoever it comes against.