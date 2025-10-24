The NFL is so far above every American sports entity that it does not often have to concern itself with what is transpiring in other professional leagues, but Thursday's startling NBA news essentially serves as a warning to commissioner Roger Goodell and company to monitor the ever-growing presence of gambling in football. Following Thursday's mass arrests, which saw approximately 30 people get charged in connection to illegal gambling activity, The Shield is taking action.

“In light of this week’s two federal indictments relating to illegal gambling conspiracies involving NBA players and coaches, the NFL sent memos today to league and club personnel to reinforce and remind all players and league and club personnel of the need to adhere strictly to the NFL Gambling Policy,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday. “Notable are the references to the prohibition on betting on NFL player props.”

The NFL is wasting no time in reacting to this huge scandal. It has dealt with its own bad press when it comes to betting — Calvin Ridley was suspended for placing wagers on NFL games while he was away from the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and fellow wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of four Detroit Lions players to get suspended for betting on college football games at the team facility in 2023 — but the allegations facing the NBA highlight an especially dark side of gambling.

The mafia, NBA come under fire in shocking investigation

The FBI's investigation centers around two cases. Hall of Fame player and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is accused of using his celebrity to lure in unsuspecting individuals to rigged poker games beginning in 2019. Several New York crime families are alleged to have organized the scheme, which was used to essentially steal millions of dollars.

Billups, the Finals MVP of the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team that defeated the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers, maintains his innocence.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested for allegedly sharing non-public information to a childhood friend, which was then used to help others profit. The FBI alleges that Rozier, while playing for the Charlotte Hornets in March of 2023, removed himself early from a game due to a supposed injury. Those who bet the under on his player prop bets came way as winners. Rozier also intends to fight the case that has been filed against him.

Although the indictment revolving around the mafia is obviously alarming for all leagues, the NFL is likely more concerned about the gambling ring component of this investigation. Like Adam Schefter pointed out in his post, the memos mention prop bets multiple times. Those type of wagers are much easier to manipulate and thus command significant attention from Roger Goodell and the higher-ups.

The NFL is seeking to avoid any high-profile arrests in relation to gambling or corruption. Others should follow suit and reiterate their respective policies.