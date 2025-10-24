As various reports stemming from Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups' arrest on gambling charges continue to surface, one from investigative reporter Pablo Torre tied Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett to the poker scandal. Torre linked Garnett to the NBA's recent scandal, suggesting that Garnett may have attended a poker game that was part of a scheme to lure gamblers into rigged games back in 2019.

However, one of Torre's sources came forward with an update about Garnett's motives on the night in question, when many former NBA players played at private poker games organized by those indicted by the DOJ in “Operation Flush,” per Torre's X, formerly Twitter.

“A source close to Kevin Garnett tells that Garnett initially thought he was going to an “afterparty” — not a poker game,” Torre reported. “And that he chose to leave the 2019 poker game, which was in LA, early. Per source, Garnett has not been contacted by federal authorities.”

Garnett, a former teammate of Billups from their days with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2000 to 2002, is a close friend of the Trail Blazers head coach. Billups' encouragement was one of the many stepping stones that led to Garnett's decision to sign with the Boston Celtics in 2007, culminating in the 2004 MVP's first — and only — championship in 2008.

As Pablo Torre continues to dig into the poker scandal, Garnett will most likely not be the last former NBA player we hear of being connected to Billups or to this gambling scandal, as other names will surely be announced over the next couple of weeks.

Chauncey Billups releases statement denying gambling allegations

Article Continues Below

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups released a statement denying the gambling allegations and any illegal activities. Billups and his attorney will fight the charges, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

“Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others. To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game,” the statement from Billups' attorney reads.

Billups appeared in federal court on Thursday.