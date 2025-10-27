On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears came crashing back down to Earth with a largely uncompetitive road loss against the lowly Baltimore Ravens, once again playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson. The loss brought the Bears' impressive four-game winning streak to an end and lowered their record on the 2025 season to 4-3.

One big factor for the Bears in this loss was the amount of penalties they racked up, which helped out the Ravens significantly on both sides of the ball.

After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson got 100% real on how the team must address that issue moving forward.

“We're here as coaches, we're gonna help support these guys & be along with them…but it would go a long way if we just had a little bit more ownership in that locker room to take the bull by the horns so we do get this cleaned up,” said Johnson, per ESPN Chicago, via Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire on X, formerly Twitter.

A frustrating loss for the Bears

A win on Sunday in Baltimore would have pushed the Bears' winning streak to five games and allowed them to stay right in the race in the competitive NFC North.

While the loss is by no means a death sentence for this season, it does feel like a missed opportunity for the Bears, especially considering that the Ravens were still operating without their best player in Lamar Jackson.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a mixed bag of a day, completing 25 of his 38 passing attempts for 285, no touchdowns, and one interception. Overall, the Bears' offense as a whole wasn't able to get much of anything going against a Ravens defense that has been ravaged by injuries this year but is starting to get healthy.

In any case, the Bears will look to get back in the win column next week when they hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who just allowed the New York Jets to pick up their first win of the season. That game is set to get underway at 1:00 PM ET.