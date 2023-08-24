The decision to hire Matt Rhule was a huge $74 million gamble that the Nebraska football program took. They are getting a veteran NCAA head coach. Furthermore, he had experiences with Baylor and Temple before transitioning into being the mastermind of the Carolina Panthers. But, rookie concerns are always present for a new coach that has yet to prove anything in the Cornhuskers system. The 31st head coach for the Nebraskan Big Ten Conference team is no exception.

Matt Rhule has to shift his coaching style back into college football after his stint with the Panthers. This means that there are certain schematics that will work, historic team playbooks that need to be reviewed, and player cultures that need to be checked. But, Nebraska football expected great things out of Rhule the moment he was hired. He unveiled how these expectations could be met in his first season in the Big Ten, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“There is a bunch of guys in this roster that are seniors. Is it Matt Rhule, Coach Rhule's year one, or your guys' year four? If guys like Jeff Sims and if the juniors and seniors make it their team, we’ll be a team that people have to deal with,” the NCAA coach said.

Moreover, the Nebraska football coach adds that he often is not smart enough to be as efficient in his first-year campaign. He will need some time to figure out the system in the Big Ten Conference. But, it will only be a matter of time until he gets the job done for the Cornhuskers.