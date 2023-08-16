Nebraska football is about to enter the 100th anniversary season for Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cornhuskers. The first game ever played in the stadium was against Oklahoma football back in September 1923. Nebraska football revealed the alternate uniforms that they will wear this season against Northwestern football on October 21st. While it appears the attempt to celebrate the 100 year history of the stadium is there, fans weren't very pleased with the reveal.

When the Cornhuskers first played in Memorial stadium against Oklahoma, they had to wear blue jerseys. Oklahoma had a similar shade of red in their jerseys, and it was done to differentiate the two uniforms. The outline of the numbers on the new alternate jerseys is blue, which is a cool way to honor that first game, but outside of that, they don't look much different than Nebraska's normal home uniforms.

The jersey does have a 100 year patch on the chest and the inscriptions from the four corners of Memorial Stadium in its opening years are printed on the sleeves. Those inscriptions are: Northwest corner: Courage; Generosity; Fairness; Honor; In these are the true awards of manly sport. Northeast corner: Their Lives they held their country's trust; They kept its faith; They died its heroes. Southeast corner: In commemoration of the men of Nebraska who served and fell in the nation's wars. Southwest corner: Not the victory by the action; Not the goal but the game; In the deed the glory.

However, those things will not be visible to most in the stadium. The pants are the same, and the helmet is the same, and the fans were hoping for a little bit more.