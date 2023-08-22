A massive season for Nebraska football is almost here as the Cornhuskers kick off the Matt Rhule era on August 31st on the road against Minnesota football. Times have been tough in Lincoln for the past several years, but hope is evident as the new season is almost here. Yes, the Cornhuskers have been struggling, but it hasn't been due to a lack of talent. With a new coach and still a lot of good players, the Huskers have high expectations, and part of that is because of Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims. From what Rhule has said so far this off-season, it sounds like Sims is doing a pretty good job with his new team so far.

“When the Big Ten Network came, they talked about him being the highest in college football when it comes to turning the ball over,” Matt Rhule said in a video posted by CBS Sports. “I wouldn't have ever suspected that because, just being around him, and I went backed and watched them and some you would say are not his fault, he was getting hit, or someone got hit and dropped the ball. I think Jeff is taking great care of the ball.”

Not turning the ball over will certainly be a big key for Nebraska football this season, but Rhule also doesn't want his team's only focus to be winning the turnover battle.

“It's a fine line right,” Rhule said. “We want to win the turnover battle, but also win the explosive play battle. We can go out there and go into a shell and not turn the ball over ever but go three and out, it's the same thing. We want to be explosive, and I think Jeff is learning that line of when to be explosive, when to take a chance and when not to. We don't want to play scared. That's the biggest thing for this group, they can't play scared.”

It sounds like Jeff Sims has taken some big strides this season to earn the confidence of his coach. It will be exciting to see Sims and Nebraska take the field on August 31st.