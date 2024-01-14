Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. stepped up alongside Kyrie Irving Saturday, but the Mavericks still fell to the Pelicans.

The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans 118-108 on Saturday night. Both teams were without stars in the game, but New Orleans found a way to get the job done on the road nonetheless.

Kyrie Irving enjoyed another strong performance, while Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. also performed well in the defeat. Irving ultimately finished with 33 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Hardaway and Jones recorded identical marks of 24 points and four rebounds.

Dwight Powell, despite not scoring much (two points), added nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. But the Mavs were unable to overcome New Orleans in the end.

Mavericks fall to Pelicans

The Mavericks led at the half 54-49. Irving, Hardaway, and Jones led the charge early for Dallas. That continued throughout the remainder of the contest as well.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hawkins had a big performance for New Orleans. The Pelicans needed someone to step up with stars such as Zion Williamson out Saturday, and Hawkins answered the call. He ended up leading New Orleans with 34 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

The Mavs have seen a lot of highs and lows over the past week. Dallas had a three-game winning streak snapped by an underwhelming Memphis Grizzlies team on Tuesday. As aforementioned, they rebounded with a win on Thursday before falling Saturday to New Orleans.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Dallas' up-and-down past week after Saturday's contest.

“It's the season. It's going to be up and down,” Kidd said. “Every team goes through it, every team goes through injuries… You put your best foot forward. And you're gonna win some and you're gonna lose some, but you're gonna learn about who you are.”

Kyrie Irving continues to excel

It is sometimes difficult to focus on the positives following a loss. However, what Kyrie Irving is doing for this Mavericks team cannot be overlooked.

Irving has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games. He dropped 44 in Dallas' win over the New York Knicks.

Irving's leadership has been an important factor for the Mavericks. Kidd addressed Irving's leadership and mindset since being traded to Dallas.

“He's enjoyed his time since the trade,” Kidd said of Irving. “He's been a leader in that locker room on and off the floor. As a coach, it's been fun to be around.”

Pelicans head coach Willie Green has been impressed by Irving for a long time.

“When I was coaching in Golden State we played Cleveland in the Finals,” Green said prior to Saturday's game. “I had a chance to watch him (Irving) up close. One of the best finishers… He's one of the best I've seen.”

Derrick Jones Jr. also discussed Irving's impact as a leader for the Mavericks following the game.

“A lot,” Jones said in response to what Irving means to the team. “I don't know how to really explain it… He goes out there, he gives it his all. You ask him to take the assignment on defense sometimes and he takes the assignment on defense. He does what he's supposed to do… He goes out there, he does his job, and he does it at a high level.”

Looking ahead

Overall, the Mavericks have still performed well considering the amount of injuries they have dealt with. Dereck Lively II has unfortunately missed a significant amount of time, and Dallas is a better team when he's on the floor. It goes without saying, but being without Luka Doncic negatively impacted matters on Saturday.

Dallas will have a chance to bounce back against the Pelicans on Monday before hitting the road for a quick two-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.