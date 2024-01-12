Mavericks' Luka Doncic already ruled out

Chronic injury issues have made it tough for the Dallas Mavericks to retain a consistent form, and yet, they are still 23-16 and only four games out of first place in the Western Conference. They will be tested with more adversity Saturday night, though, with Luka Doncic sitting out for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury, according to NBA corespondent Marc Stein.

The lingering ailment has caused the Slovenian superstar to miss a few contests this season, which is undoubtedly a nuisance for a team that remembers all-too well how debilitating it can be to play from behind during the second half of the season. While that is not a pressing concern right now, there will be many Dallas ticket-buyers crushed over the news that Doncic cannot suit up against the Pelicans.

Stein did have some encouraging news to offer on the injury front for the Mavericks, though. Big men Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Maxi Kleber have both been upgraded to questionable. The defensively-skilled rookie has battled injuries throughout the year as well, and the veteran Kleber has not played in over two months because of a dislocated toe.

New Orleans is a half-game up on Dallas for sixth place in the West, so this upcoming clash carries extra significance. Kyrie Irving proved himself capable of leading the Mavs' offense without Luka Doncic in Thursday's win over the New York Knicks and will be asked to bring his A game again this weekend.

Tip-off is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in the American Airlines Center.