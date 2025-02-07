DALLAS — Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Caleb Martin had a Dallas Mavericks introductory press conference on Friday. Davis and Christie were acquired in the Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Dallas traded Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers for Martin. Davis and Christie, of course, were previously teammates with LeBron James. The former Lakers revealed what they learned from LeBron during their time in LA.

“Just from a leadership standpoint, how he's (LeBron) able to lead a team,” Davis told reporters on Friday. “He's very vocal. Over my first seven years, I always led by example. But then the past five and a half years, being around him, I've realized that players don't always want to hear their coach's voice. You have a better connection with your teammates than probably the coach does.

“So just trying to be more vocal, and I've done that over the past couple years. I learned a lot from that aspect.”

Davis earned a championship alongside LeBron in Los Angeles. The duo was among the best in the NBA. James is now preparing to join forces with Luka Doncic, while AD is set to join Kyrie Irving and the Mavs.

Christie is only in his third NBA season. At just 21 years old, learning from LeBron was surely an incredible experience.

“I'd say I'm a pretty observant person,” Christie said. “Just seeing how he approaches the game, seeing how he approaches each practice… How he takes care of his body. You could say the same for AD, being someone of his caliber as well. Seeing how they both approach the game… Something I've been pretty observant with. I've been able to take bits and pieces and kind of add them into my repertoire as well. Being able to play with them, obviously they attract a lot of attention… They are All-Star caliber players… For me, the most part is just observing how they attack the game both mentally and physically.”

Christie has already played in two games for the Mavericks, scoring 15 points in each contest. Davis is expected to make his Mavs debut on Saturday.