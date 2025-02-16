The Dallas Mavericks have been in the news for stuff outside of basketball due to the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, and there has been another developing story. Assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on Feb. 15 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at around three in the morning, according to the Dallas Police Department. Armstrong and the victim were allegedly in an argument when he hit the woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her.

Armstrong was booked into jail before seven in the morning with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond, which was reportedly set at $35,000.

The Mavericks sent WFAA a written statement regarding the news of Armstrong.