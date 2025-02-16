The Dallas Mavericks have been in the news for stuff outside of basketball due to the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, and there has been another developing story. Assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on Feb. 15 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at around three in the morning, according to the Dallas Police Department. Armstrong and the victim were allegedly in an argument when he hit the woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her.
Armstrong was booked into jail before seven in the morning with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond, which was reportedly set at $35,000.
The Mavericks sent WFAA a written statement regarding the news of Armstrong.
“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing,” the statement read.
This is Armstrong's 10th season as an assistant coach after joining the Mavericks in 2008. He played in the NBA for 14 seasons with the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, and Mavericks.
The Mavericks are still going through the turmoil the fanbase has suffered after trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. That has led to alleged death threats to general manager Nico Harrison because of the trade, and protests have been held outside of the arena.
Armstrong's arrest is probably the last thing that the Mavericks needed at this time, and it'll be interesting to see how they go about this incident.