While Kyrie Irving dedicated the Dallas Mavericks win to Luka Doncic, the Mavericks accomplished a historic feat that the franchise hasn't seen since 2016. They finished with seven players in double figures for the third game in a row, according to Mavericks PR. It's the first time since March 2016 (3/25-3/28/16, three games) that Dallas had at least seven players in double digits in three or more consecutive games.

After a shaky start to the season, Dallas has been rolling, winning their last four games. Although Doncic has missed two of those three games, everyone has stepped up. Even head coach Jason Kidd challenged two Mavericks players to pick up the slack, amidst Luka Doncic's injury. That sentiment echoed strongly throughout the team, especially against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

They were both close wins (121-119 and 123-120, respectively). They've needed everyone to step up and that's certainly happened. However, it's also been on the defensive side they've been great as well. Players like Naji Marshall, and Dereck Lively II, turn their defense into offense. From alley-oops, cuts to the basket, and the transition game, they can get easy points from their activity.

Can the Mavericks keep the historic accomplishment going?

Seven players scoring in double figures for one game is impressive, let alone three straight. However, it's not by accident. Kidd's philosophy has been playing in a pace and space atmosphere. Going back to guys like Marshall and Lively, they thrive in that environment. They're not being asked to shoot a bunch of threes but are tasked with knowing spacing.

Doncic and Irving can create space effortlessly but defenses are gravitated by them. As a result, they'll leave those role players open for easy points. Not to mention, the Mavericks have Klay Thompson, who has proven to be the same capable shooter he was at Golden State.

With the Slovenian superstar set to miss Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, all hands will be on deck once again. For a fifth consecutive win, Kidd will hope to have his role players step up. With many praising the bench and the increased depth, they'll be put to the test by a gritty Heat team. A win could elevate them into the No. 4 or 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Although playoff seedings don't matter this early in the year, taking advantage of a lackluster conference is critical. Their depth could be the X-factor during this historic stretch and possibly beyond.