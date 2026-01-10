Luka Doncic has made a career out of making the impossible look routine, but his pregame ritual just hit a whole new level of ridiculous.

Before the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, the Slovenian superstar drained a trick shot that defies physics. Standing near the tunnel, well behind the backboard, Doncic casually launched the ball high into the air. The arc had to be perfect to clear the shot clock and the backboard itself.

It was. Nothing but net.

Luka Doncic with a trickshot from the tunnel ahead of Lakers-Bucks ✨ (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/3unyCJoURT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

The shot was so clean it looked like a video game glitch. After the ball splashed through, Doncic coolly pointed at his teammates as he walked back into the tunnel, as if to say, “I told you so.” It looked like he had accepted a challenge from someone on the squad, and, in typical Luka Magic fashion, he delivered.

The Lakers could use some of that magic in the actual game. They are currently battling Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in a tight contest. In the first quarter, the Bucks have jumped out to an early 20-15 lead. Doncic, who entered the night leading the league with 33.7 points per game, is looking to heat up after the team's tough loss to the Spurs earlier this week.

With LeBron James returning from injury, the offensive load is heavy on Luka's shoulders. But if his pregame routine is any indication, his aim is locked in.

We'll see if that tunnel vision translates to the court as the Lakers try to climb back against a tough Milwaukee squad.