It's never a good thing when a team's best player falls prey to the injury bug. But thus far, amid Luka Doncic's absence due to a wrist injury, the Dallas Mavericks have done a great job in holding the fort. On Friday night, they survived an avalanche from the Denver Nuggets to take a 123-120 victory in the NBA Cup group stage — with the team managing to come out victorious thanks to a balanced effort.

With Doncic out, it was expected for Kyrie Irving to be the one to take the reigns on offense. But instead, seven different players scored in double figures for the Mavericks — with the squad clearly recognizing the need to pick up the slack. And after the win, Irving dedicated their phenomenal team play to their recovering superstar.

“We miss you [Luka Doncic] hermano. Hopefully at home you’re happy man. This is definitely one for him and one for all our guys that are able to be here and be healthy,” Irving said in his postgame interview, via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban.

Expand Tweet

With Doncic having to miss at least one week due to a wrist injury, these kinds of performances will have to be the norm for the Mavericks. They deserve plenty of credit for not wilting under the pressure of the Nuggets' comeback attempt, especially after they let a close game against Denver slip away from them nearly two weeks ago.

It would be a major boon for the Mavericks if they continue winning while Doncic is out so he could take his time in recovering, although they will be facing a good test in a gritty Miami Heat team for their next game come Sunday.

Naji Marshall picks up offensive slack for the Mavericks amid Kyrie Irving off-night

Kyrie Irving did not have the best of games on Friday night; he scored just 19 points on 7-19 shooting from the field, and he scored just two points on 0-7 shooting in the fourth quarter. But the Mavericks' more unheralded players stepped up and helped them avoid what would have been a disastrous loss after they went up by as many as 24 points.

PJ Washington was the Mavericks' main man in the fourth quarter as he attacked the basket at will, while Naji Marshall came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 26 points on 11-15 shooting from the field. Dereck Lively II also deserves plenty of credit for making life difficult for Nikola Jokic in the final few minutes.