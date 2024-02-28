On Tuesday, Max Strus stunned the Dallas Mavericks. With 2.6 seconds left in the ballgame, Dallas led by a point courtesy of PJ Washington's inside basket. It was then that the Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter broke the hearts of Mavericks fans. Straight off an inbound, Strus launched a 59-foot attempt from beyond halfcourt.
The heave found the bottom of the net, sending the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a frenzy. (clip via ClutchPoints)
WHAT AN ENDING TO CAVS-MAVS 🤯
MAX STRUS WINS IT FROM HALF COURT 🔥pic.twitter.com/ewGVTM0zGL
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2024
Of course, while it was all cheers, smiles and laughs from the Cavs faithful, the same could not be said for the Dallas fandom. Following the game, the Mavericks community let their despair be known throughout social media.
I’m not okay
pic.twitter.com/SZhiaTCH1P
— MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 28, 2024
Max Strus full court heave game winner pic.twitter.com/v7mkJpEOZu
— Jo (@MavsStan41) February 28, 2024
All time Luka game ruined by “max strus” pic.twitter.com/SUX0d5m6Ix
— MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 28, 2024
Users also fixated their ire on the referees, who they felt were unfair toward the Mavericks players.
“How did the Mavs blow that lead??”
The refs all night:
pic.twitter.com/ylNaKa0tcr
— MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 28, 2024
I CANT WATCH THIS MAN. WTF WHO PAID THE REFS pic.twitter.com/yhikUUZhNb
— MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 28, 2024
One Mavericks fan even felt that Dallas forward PJ Washington was fouled during his late-game bucket.
You cannot tell me that PJ bucket wasn’t a foul, should’ve been an and-1
Just one of the many calls that fucked the Mavs over in the fourth
pic.twitter.com/cH3XcI8IT1
— Val 🪄 (@Val_Hoops) February 28, 2024
Besides the game-winner, what makes the loss hurt even more for the Dallas fandom was how the Mavericks were able to erase a 15-point deficit during the second quarter. Courtesy of Luka Doncic's scoring prowess, Dallas rallied and made sure the game was close again by halftime.
In the fourth quarter, the Mavericks swelled their lead to as much as 10 points. Unfortunately for them, Cleveland would not falter, and the whole thing ended with Max Strus' crazy game-winner.
Doncic tallied a near triple-double of 45 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Kyrie Irving followed with 30 points, shooting 5-of-8 (62.5%) from three-point range to go with six rebounds.
The Mavericks look to avenge their stunning loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.