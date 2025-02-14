The Dallas Mavericks are already adjusting to life without Luka Doncic following the blockbuster trade. Now Daniel Gafford is out following some brutal news.

The Mavs center will miss significant action, per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has sustained a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and will miss at least six weeks, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon,” Charania posted on X. “Gafford, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II now expected to be out significant stretches of the second half of the season.”

Dallas has a massive hole in the middle of the court. Gafford was supposed to add needed depth and help at center. But a new dilemma emerges for the Mavs.

Mavericks dealing with injuries outside of Daniel Gafford

Gafford adds to an already growing list of ailments hitting the Mavs.

The newly added Davis via the Los Angeles Lakers is dealing with an abductor injury. Davis became a part of the multiple player swap that sent Doncic to the purple and gold earlier in February. Davis is supposed to have a “cautious rebab” as noted by Charania. There's no timetable for his next Mavs game.

Davis injured his left abductor strain during his Dallas debut on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. Charania and McMahon stated Davis “could miss multiple weeks.”

Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, were ruled out for the Feb. 13 contest against the Miami Heat. Yet the depleted Mavs defeated the Heat 118-113 at the American Airlines Center.

Dante Exum handled the scoring load through a team-high 27 points in 24 minutes. Max Christie added 19 points through 39 minutes of play. Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 18 points. Naji Marshall, who's getting an increase in minutes due to the Davis injury, scored 12.

Gafford didn't score a single point or grabbed one rebound. Now the Mavs lose their other newly added addition from the Washington Wizards from the Feb. 8 deal.