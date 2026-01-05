As rumors have surrounded the Chicago Cubs regarding the team's offseason, it seems as if fans are waiting for the ball club to make one huge splash this season. After the Cubs lost out on Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai to the Houston Astros, fans are looking to see what else they can go after, though some insiders warn about that not happening.

In the latest column by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, they spoke about how some teams are looked at with the offseason now in January. Speaking about Chicago, led by general manager Carter Hawkins, the two would say that “it's probably best to bet the under” when talking about them landing a big star.

“Their fan base is waiting,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “The Cubs have spent slightly more than $30 million on five free-agent relievers and brought first baseman Tyler Austin back from Japan for $1.25 million. But if they want to avoid a fan uprising at the Cubs Convention Jan. 16 to 18, at least one splash is necessary.”

“Like most teams, the Cubs did not value free-agent right-hander Tatsuya Imai highly,” Rosenthal and Sammon continued. “Imai’s three-year, $63 million guarantee from the Houston Astros was less than one-third of Tim Britton’s initial eight-year $190 million projection. The industry-wide skepticism of Imai might very well be warranted. The Cubs, though, still need a starting pitcher (Zac Gallen?). And a top-flight bat to replace Tucker (Bregman?). Based on their recent history, it’s probably best to bet the under.”

It remains to be seen what the Cubs end up doing in the offseason, as there could be something brewing that will make fans happy. The team is looking to further improve after finishing with a 92-70 record, losing in the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers.