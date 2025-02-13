The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Miami Heat in the second of a back-to-back on Thursday night. Dallas earned a competitive 111-107 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, as Kyrie Irving led the way with 42 points. Irving and Klay Thompson are among nine Mavericks listed on Thursday's injury report, however.

Here is everything we know about Irving and Thompson's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Heat.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson's injury statuses vs. Heat

Irving (right shoulder soreness) and Thompson (left foot sprain) are both listed as questionable for Thursday's game, per the NBA injury report. Dante Exum (left Achilles tightness) is also listed as questionable. The following players have been ruled out for Thursday's contest: Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), Dwight Powell (right hip strain) and PJ Washington (right ankle sprain).

Washington was questionable before Wednesday's clash before being ruled out. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd made it clear that Washington likely wouldn't return before the All-Star break, and he has indeed been ruled out for the Heat-Mavericks game.

Irving and Thompson had not been listed on the injury report in recent action. The Mavs will proceed with caution as they prepare for the second of a back-to-back. Dallas is already dealing with plenty of injuries, so they will not want to risk further injury to two of their best players.

However, the Mavs will need Irving and Thompson on the floor in order to defeat the Heat. The team is already short-handed, so any further absences would obviously be far from ideal.

When it comes to the question of are Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.