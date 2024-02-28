The Dallas Mavericks acquired PJ Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford before the NBA trade deadline. Both players have positively impacted the Mavs since the trade. Dallas reportedly envisions Washington providing similar production to a player who helped the Denver Nuggets win the NBA Finals during the 2022-23 season.
“The Mavericks really believe that the PJ Washington pick up is going to pay dividends, is going to be a big pick up,” NBA insider Shams Charania said Wednesday on FanDuel's Run It Back. “They compare him to Aaron Gordon. What Aaron Gordon means to Denver. Someone that can play multiple positions, guard multiple positions, versatile. Offensively can impact the game.”
PJ Washington Jr.'s impact on Mavericks
Washington, 25, performed well in Dallas' heartbreaking defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. It was actually Washington who made the go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds remaining in regulation before Max Strus connected on a desperation attempt from beyond half court to give Cleveland the victory.
As Charania noted, Washington offers versatility. At 6'7, he can guard multiple positions and is a force on both sides of the ball.
Overall, Washington is averaging 13 points per game across 50 total games between the Mavs and Charlotte Hornets. He is a capable offensive player, and the Mavericks obviously love everything he brings to the table.
The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in 2022-23. Every championship-caliber team has role players who can step up and help out in different ways. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. stepped up for Denver a season ago, so perhaps Washington can be that kind of player for the Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Of course, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Josh Green will all play pivotal roles moving forward. Dallas features a deep roster at the moment and they should be able to emerge as a serious contender.